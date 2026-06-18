Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: No Clear Direction As Sensex, Nifty Open Flat To Negative; Investors Stay Cautious

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: Markets Open Cautiously as Tech Drags, Broader Breadth Stays Positive. Indian equity markets opened slightly lower on June 18 amid mixed global cues and early cautious sentiment. The Sensex declined 73.87 points or 0.10 percent to 77,081.75, while the Nifty slipped 15.80 points or 0.07 percent to 24,069.90, hovering near the 24,100 mark. Market breadth remained surprisingly strong with 1,621 shares advancing against 661 declines and 144 unchanged, showing underlying strength beyond index movement. Sector-wise, buying interest was seen in select auto and PSU-linked stocks including Trent, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Shriram Finance, and TMPV. However, IT majors such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro weighed on the indices, keeping gains limited and reflecting selective profit booking in heavyweight technology counters at the open.

Indian Stock Market Today At Opening @9:15 AM

Indian benchmark indices traded slightly lower today, with Nifty 50 slipping 2.65 points to 24,083.05 and Sensex falling 67.22 points to 77,088.40. Overall sentiment remained muted, indicating range-bound movement and cautious investor participation across broader market segments during the session.

Nifty 50 at 24,083.05, down 2.65 points (-0.011%)

Sensex at 77,088.40, down 67.22 points (-0.087%)

Sensex Market Trades Strong In Pre-Opening Session

Benchmark indices traded mixed in pre-opening session. Sensex gained 96.59 points or 0.13 percent at 77,252.21 while Nifty declined 36.10 points or 0.15 percent at 24,049.60, indicating cautious sentiment and lack of clear directional momentum in early trade conditions prevailing.

Benchmark indices traded mixed in the pre-opening session

Sensex rose 96.59 points (0.13%) to 77,252.21

Nifty fell 36.10 points (0.15%) to 24,049.60

Currency Check: Rupee Starts the Day on a Stronger Foot

The Indian rupee opened weaker on Thursday at 94.69 against the US dollar, down 16 paise from the previous close of 94.53. The decline reflects mild pressure in early currency trade, indicating cautious sentiment in the forex market amid ongoing global and domestic financial market influences and movements.

Indian rupee opened lower at 94.69 per US dollar on Thursday

Rupee weakened by 16 paise compared to previous close of 94.53

Stocks To Watch Today

Stock Market Top Gainers On NSE

Stock Market Top Loosers On NSE

Stock Market On Wednesday

Indian equities kept the momentum alive on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a fourth straight session as the Nifty 50 comfortably closed above the 24,050 mark. Strong buying across sectors and continued support from broader markets helped keep the bulls firmly in control. The Sensex gained 347.14 points (0.45%) to end at 77,155.62, while the Nifty 50 rose 96.55 points (0.40%) to 24,085.70. Mid- and small-cap stocks outshone the benchmarks, with capital goods leading sectoral gains. However, auto and realty stocks bucked the trend, reminding investors that selective stock-picking remains the name of the game.

(With Inputs)

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