Indians Wants 6G Now: The Nation Joins Global 6G Patent League

India has entered the top six globally in 6G patent filings, according to Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, speaking at the BHARAT 6G 2025 conference. The government has sanctioned over ₹300 crore (approximately USD 35.14 million) for more than 111 research projects, marking a significant milestone in pursuing 6G technology. Pemmasani emphasized that 6G will operate on terahertz frequency bands, enabling data rates up to one terabit per second—100 times faster than 5G.

6G To Boost India’s Economy

The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) projects that the adoption of 6G technology will create entirely new industries and revolutionize existing ones. It is expected to contribute ₹85,37,000 crore (approximately USD 1 trillion) to India’s economy by 2035. Pemmasani expressed confidence in India’s vast talent pool, stating, “There is no reason the country should not lead in 6G.” He also noted that indigenous 6G development will ensure secure communications, developed and managed within India, further strengthening the nation’s position in the global technology landscape.

Convergence India & Smart Cities Expo Showcase 6G Innovations

This year’s Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo featured advancements in 5G and 6G technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Embedded Tech, Fintech, Urban Mobility, and Smart City Solutions. The event highlighted India’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into urban development and infrastructure.

Indian Mobile Congress 2024 Highlights 6G Potential

During the 8th Edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, telecom industry leaders discussed India’s tremendous opportunity in advancing 6G technology. The event saw the inauguration of the International 6G Symposium, the launch of the Telecom Smart Cities Index by OpenSignal, and a workshop with academicians of 5G Test Labs, among other major activities. These initiatives underscore India’s proactive approach to leading in the global 6G landscape.

(With Inputs From ANI)

