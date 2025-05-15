Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Indians Wants 6G Now: The Nation Joins Global 6G Patent League

Indians Wants 6G Now: The Nation Joins Global 6G Patent League

The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) projects that the adoption of 6G technology will create entirely new industries and revolutionize existing ones.

Indians Wants 6G Now: The Nation Joins Global 6G Patent League

Indians Wants 6G Now: The Nation Joins Global 6G Patent League


India has entered the top six globally in 6G patent filings, according to Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, speaking at the BHARAT 6G 2025 conference. The government has sanctioned over ₹300 crore (approximately USD 35.14 million) for more than 111 research projects, marking a significant milestone in pursuing 6G technology. Pemmasani emphasized that 6G will operate on terahertz frequency bands, enabling data rates up to one terabit per second—100 times faster than 5G.

6G To Boost India’s Economy

The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) projects that the adoption of 6G technology will create entirely new industries and revolutionize existing ones. It is expected to contribute ₹85,37,000 crore (approximately USD 1 trillion) to India’s economy by 2035. Pemmasani expressed confidence in India’s vast talent pool, stating, “There is no reason the country should not lead in 6G.” He also noted that indigenous 6G development will ensure secure communications, developed and managed within India, further strengthening the nation’s position in the global technology landscape.

Convergence India & Smart Cities Expo Showcase 6G Innovations

This year’s Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo featured advancements in 5G and 6G technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Embedded Tech, Fintech, Urban Mobility, and Smart City Solutions. The event highlighted India’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into urban development and infrastructure.

Indian Mobile Congress 2024 Highlights 6G Potential

During the 8th Edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, telecom industry leaders discussed India’s tremendous opportunity in advancing 6G technology. The event saw the inauguration of the International 6G Symposium, the launch of the Telecom Smart Cities Index by OpenSignal, and a workshop with academicians of 5G Test Labs, among other major activities. These initiatives underscore India’s proactive approach to leading in the global 6G landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: AI Dreams Of India Coming True, TDK Powers Up The Nation Play With Sixth Factory

Filed under

6G Internet Network

newsx

Babar Azam Trolled By Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram
The Supreme Court on Thur

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20
Donald Trump and Apple CE

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can...
newsx

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At...
Trump says U.S. nearing I

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees
newsx

Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Babar Azam Trolled By Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram

Babar Azam Trolled By Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can Take Care Of Themselves

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can...

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At Pakistan’s Economic Troubles

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At...

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom