India’s Defence Ministry Extends Business Ban on Six Firms, Including Foreign Contractors, Until 2028

The Ministry of Defence has extended the ban on six defence firms for another three years, continuing restrictions on their business dealings with the ministry. The affected companies include Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd, Israel Military Industries Ltd, TS Kisan and Co Pvt Ltd, RK Machine Tools Ltd, Rheinmetall Air Defence (Zurich), and Corporation Defence (Russia). These firms initially faced a 10-year debarment starting from April 11, 2012. The ministry extended the ban by three years in 2022, and the latest extension further prolongs their exclusion from defence contracts and official dealings with the Ministry of Defence.

Extension Follows Earlier Debarment Orders

The Ministry first debarred these companies in April 2012 for alleged involvement in corrupt practices. After completing the initial 10-year ban, the ministry extended the prohibition by three years in 2022. The current order adds another three years to the restriction, keeping the companies out of the Indian defence procurement process until 2028. The order applies to all divisions and service headquarters under the Ministry of Defence.

Official Order Reinforces Compliance Across Departments

In the official order, the ministry instructed all departments and service headquarters to implement the decision strictly. “It is requested that strict compliance of the above decision may be ensured by all Wings in this Ministry and Service Headquarters,” the Ministry stated. The order reinforces the ministry’s position on maintaining restrictions against firms previously found in violation of ethical standards or procurement regulations.

Debarred Companies Remain Excluded from Contracts

The extension prevents these six companies from participating in any tenders, contracts, or projects initiated by the Ministry of Defence. The move continues to block their access to India’s military procurement opportunities, affecting their global defence partnerships and supply chain involvement with Indian armed forces.

