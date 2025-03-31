Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025

India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025

A strong Rewards Value Proposition (RVP) is emerging as a crucial factor in employee engagement. Organizations are now prioritizing well-being programs, including physical and mental health initiatives. They are also expanding flexible and inclusive benefits to meet the changing expectations of the workforce.

India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025

India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025


The e-commerce sector in India is expected to witness the highest salary increments in 2025, with hikes surpassing 10 per cent, according to a report by EY. Despite a slight moderation in salary growth across industries, the digital commerce sector will continue to offer competitive pay increases.

E-Commerce Leads Salary Growth

The EY report highlighted that “the e-commerce sector is expected to witness the highest salary increments, surpassing 10 per cent, driven by the rapid expansion of digital commerce, increased consumer spending and technological advancements.”

Overall, salary increments for 2025 are projected at 9.4 per cent, slightly lower than the 9.6 per cent recorded in 2024. This indicates a minor slowdown in pay growth. However, e-commerce remains an exception, fueled by rapid digital expansion, rising consumer spending, and advancements in technology.

Other Industries Show Steady Trends

Major industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and financial services are also showing steady salary trends. These sectors continue to invest in their workforce, reinforcing India’s strong position in the global market. Despite the slight dip in salary growth, companies are committed to retaining talent and ensuring competitive compensation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Talent Shortage and Skill Development

One of the key challenges facing businesses today is the shortage of skilled professionals. The report reveals that while attrition rates have slightly declined from 18.3 per cent in 2023 to 17.5 per cent in 2024, 80 per cent of organizations are struggling to find qualified employees. This issue is particularly severe in high-demand industries such as IT and energy.

To address this, companies are focusing on upskilling and reskilling their workforce. Training programs are becoming essential to bridge the skills gap and ensure long-term employability. Businesses are also implementing various strategies to attract and retain employees.

Employee Benefits and Work Environment

A strong Rewards Value Proposition (RVP) is emerging as a crucial factor in employee engagement. Organizations are now prioritizing well-being programs, including physical and mental health initiatives. They are also expanding flexible and inclusive benefits to meet the changing expectations of the workforce. These efforts aim to create a better work environment and increase employee satisfaction.

Optimism for the Future

Despite challenges, businesses remain optimistic about the future. Strategic workforce investments and supportive policy measures are expected to drive economic growth and stability in the coming years. The emphasis on digital transformation and skill development will play a key role in shaping the job market in India.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Trump Threatens To Impose Tariffs And Bomb Iran If Nuclear Deal Is Not Signed And Finalised

Filed under

e-commerce Startup

newsx

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political...
Bank of America Predicts

Bank of America Predicts 16% Rise in Global Gold Prices by 2026
India's Banking Sector Cr

India’s Banking Sector Credit Growth to Reach 13% in FY26
India’s E-Commerce Indu

India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025
newsx

Is Hinduism ‘Ganda Dharam’? BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee For Her Speech On Eid
newsx

Mitchell Starc’s 5-Wicket Haul For DC vs SRH Gets Hilarious Reaction From Wife Alyssa Healy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political Ties

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political...

Bank of America Predicts 16% Rise in Global Gold Prices by 2026

Bank of America Predicts 16% Rise in Global Gold Prices by 2026

India’s Banking Sector Credit Growth to Reach 13% in FY26

India’s Banking Sector Credit Growth to Reach 13% in FY26

Is Hinduism ‘Ganda Dharam’? BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee For Her Speech On Eid

Is Hinduism ‘Ganda Dharam’? BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee For Her Speech On Eid

Mitchell Starc’s 5-Wicket Haul For DC vs SRH Gets Hilarious Reaction From Wife Alyssa Healy

Mitchell Starc’s 5-Wicket Haul For DC vs SRH Gets Hilarious Reaction From Wife Alyssa Healy

Entertainment

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok