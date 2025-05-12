India’s Economy Shows Strongest Expansion Among Major Economies

India has emerged as the global leader in both manufacturing and services activity for April 2025, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released by J.P. Morgan. The report shows that India’s manufacturing PMI stood at 58.2, while its services PMI came in at 58.7. These are the highest figures recorded among developed and emerging markets alike. The PMI serves as a vital indicator of economic health in the manufacturing and services sectors. A PMI above 50 signals expansion, while a reading below 50 points to contraction. India’s strong numbers indicate continued economic momentum.
Manufacturing Sector Shows Robust Growth
India’s manufacturing PMI at 58.2 highlights strong factory activity driven by rising domestic and international demand. The April reading reflects consistent output growth, new orders, and job creation in the sector. The report identifies India as outperforming other major economies, including China. In comparison, China’s manufacturing PMI, tracked by both Markit and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), stood at 50.4 and 49, respectively. These figures, while indicating moderate expansion or near-stagnation, remain significantly lower than India’s.
Services Sector Outpaces Global Peers
India’s services PMI reached 58.7 in April, further underlining the country’s economic resilience. The strong services data points to growing consumer demand, increased business activity, and improved employment levels. China’s services PMI, in contrast, showed slower growth. The China Markit services PMI registered at 50.7, while the official NBS figure was 50.1. These numbers reflect moderate expansion but still lag behind India’s performance.
Global Economies Show Mixed Signals
Major global economies presented a mixed picture. The United States recorded a manufacturing PMI of 48.7 and a services PMI of 51.6, showing contraction in manufacturing and only slight expansion in services. The Euro area reported a manufacturing PMI of 49 and a services PMI of 50.1. France and the UK posted some of the weakest results, with France’s manufacturing at 48.7 and services at 47.3. The UK reported even lower figures, with manufacturing at 45.4 and services at 49, both indicating contraction.
India Maintains Economic Momentum
(With Inputs From ANI)
