LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested Hafiz Saeed diljit dosanjh Ara Juvenile Home death Gaurav Srivastava crime news bengaluru Pune-Mumbai Expressway amit jani amazon India economy crude oil SBI PO Recruitment 2026 arrested
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

Will India's first bullet train start in 2027? Know the latest update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, undersea tunnel, route, speed, travel time and future high-speed rail corridors.

India's First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained
India's First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 15:43 IST

India’s first bullet train is no more just a paper dream. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project has completed 80% of its construction, bringing it closer to the launch of India’s first high-speed train services. This corridor will serve as a launchpad for a greater bullet train network across India. Drawing from the Japanese Shinkansen technology, the project aims to accelerate journeys, modernise India’s rail system and turn a new page in the country’s transport infrastructure.

When will India’s first bullet train be launched?

In January 2026, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the first operational stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is likely to be commissioned on 15th August 2027.

You Might Be Interested In

The first stretch between Surat and Bilimora will be the first to have passengers. The other sections will be opened in phases as construction progresses: 

Surat–Bilimora (2027) 
Surat-Vapi
Vapi – Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad–Thana
Ahmedabad-Mumbai

The government says work continues to progress steadily and is concentrated on completing the corridor on schedule.

Why the bullet train project is important for India

India’s first foray into high-speed rail travel, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor. The bullet train will run at 320 km/h against the conventional trains’ design speed of 350 km/hr.

But the most convenient aspect of travel for passengers is the time factor. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad 508 km journey will take only 1 hour and 58 minutes, compared to the existing travel time by train. The route is expected to have 12 stations in all, linking key commercial and industrial centres and enhancing regional connectivity.

India’s first-ever underwater bullet train track

A highlight of the project that has garnered much discussion is the undersea tunnel around Mumbai, which will be India’s first undersea train tunnel.

Besides the unique undersea tunnels, other engineering marvels of the corridor include the construction of 17 bridges that have already been completed, along with elevated viaducts and complicated tunnel projects.

What’s the technology behind the bullet train?

The corridor is being built on Japan’s world-famous Shinkansen technology with a good safety record, speed and operational reliability.

Some of the main features are:

  • First introduction of J-Slab ballastless track technology in India
  • Over 20,000 overhead electrification (OHE) poles
  • Modern 2×25 kV traction system
  • 12 traction substations, 2 depot traction substations, and 16 distribution substations.
  • Rolling stock depots at Sabarmati, Surat and Thane
  • Advanced train control and signalling systems High-speed operating

These systems have been designed to deliver improved reliability, reduce maintenance and enhance the safety and efficiency of travelling at high speed.

How will the average traveller benefit from this?

While the first corridor connects the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the implications of these advanced systems will extend well beyond it.

Some of the main benefits include:

  • Shortened travel time for business and leisure travellers
  • Greater connectivity between major economic centres
  • New investment opportunities in stations and industrial centres
  • Additional employment opportunities during construction and operation
  • India’s growing expertise in high-speed rail technology

The experience gained from this project is also expected to help standardise engineering and construction practices, making future bullet train projects faster and more cost-effective.

Seven more bullet train corridors are in the pipeline

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is only the first step. The government has identified seven more high-speed rail corridors spanning almost 4,000 km with a proposed investment of about Rs 16 lakh crore.

Proposed routes include the following:

Proposed Corridor Estimated Travel Time
Delhi–Varanasi 3 hours 50 minutes
Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri 2 hours 55 minutes
Chennai–Bengaluru 1 hour 13 minutes
Bengaluru–Hyderabad 2 hours
Chennai–Hyderabad 2 hours 55 minutes
Mumbai–Pune 48 minutes
Pune–Hyderabad 1 hour 55 minutes

If developed as planned, these corridors could cut the travel time of trips that currently take hours down to a fraction of that.

What this means for India’s travel future

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train is not just a faster way to travel between two cities. It is India’s first major step towards building a modern high-speed rail network with world-class technology and emerging domestic expertise. As construction advances and more corridors are created, the project could enhance connectivity, boost economic growth and speed up, smooth out and make long-distance travel more convenient for millions of people.

Also Read: Why Has StanChart Closed 20 India Branches? What It Means For Customers And Wealth Push

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained
Tags: Bullet trainBullet Train Projecthigh speed rail indiaMAHSRMumbai Ahmedabad bullet trainMumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Railtechnologytravel

RELATED News

Why Did Yogi Govt Rename UP’s Jalalabad? The Parashurampuri Story And Akbar Connection Explained

Who Is Hafiz Saeed? LeT Chief Named in Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet and His Terror Record

Jatin Batra founded DesigningBrain.com Strengthens Brand Visibility at WebFair 25th Edition as PR Partner

The Chamber of Tax Consultants Organised its 99th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai

Why Has StanChart Closed 20 India Branches? What It Means For Customers And Wealth Push

LATEST NEWS

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say In Instagram Live After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5?

Sourav Ganguly Birthday Surprise? Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story’ First Look Likely on July 8

TECH Global University, the largest digital university in the world

Ara Juvenile Home Under Scrutiny After Teen Girl’s Mysterious Death, Family Demands Justice

Who Is Gaurav Srivastava? How Indian-Origin Man Posed As CIA Agent To Win Indonesia’s Billion-Dollar Defence Deals

Why Has StanChart Closed 20 India Branches? What It Means For Customers And Wealth Push

Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method

MP Teen Gets Kidnapped After Flaunting Luxury Lifestyle Reels; Demands Rs 10 Lakh Ransom

Bengaluru Bikers Block Ambulance While Performing Stunts; Video Goes Viral

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained
India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained
India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained
India’s First Bullet Train: Launch Timeline, Key Features And Future Rail Corridors Explained

QUICK LINKS