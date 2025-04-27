Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 8.31 Billion, Extend Winning Streak For Seventh Week

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 8.31 Billion, Extend Winning Streak For Seventh Week

In 2023, India added nearly USD 58 billion to its forex reserves, reversing the trend from 2022, when the reserves saw a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion.

India’s Forex Reserves Rise By USD 8.31 Billion, Extend Winning Streak For Seventh Week

India's Forex Reserves Rise By USD 8.31 Billion, Extend Winning Streak For Seventh Week


India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 8.310 billion to reach USD 686.145 billion for the week ending April 18, 2025, according to official data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This marks the seventh consecutive weekly increase in reserves. The reserves had earlier witnessed a slump for nearly four months after touching an all-time high of USD 704.89 billion in September 2024. The previous decline was largely attributed to the RBI’s interventions in the forex market to curb sharp depreciation in the Indian Rupee, which is currently trading near its all-time low against the US dollar.

Foreign Currency Assets Lead the Rise

The RBI data showed that India’s foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, stood at USD 578.49 billion. The FCA reflects the movement of currencies like the US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen held in reserves. The data also revealed that India’s gold reserves amounted to USD 84.572 billion.

Estimates suggest that India’s current forex reserves are sufficient to cover approximately 10 to 12 months of projected imports. This robust import cover provides stability against external shocks and global financial volatility.

Year-Wise Trends in Forex Reserves

In 2023, India added nearly USD 58 billion to its forex reserves, reversing the trend from 2022, when the reserves saw a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion. In the ongoing year 2024, the reserves have recorded a rise of over USD 20 billion so far.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The RBI frequently intervenes in the foreign exchange market to manage liquidity and stabilize the Rupee. The central bank sells dollars during periods of Rupee weakness and buys dollars when the Rupee strengthens. Such interventions are aimed at ensuring orderly movement in the forex markets and preventing excessive volatility.

What Are Forex Reserves?

Foreign exchange reserves are assets held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar. A smaller share is also held in other currencies like the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling. These reserves act as a financial buffer for the country in times of external economic shocks.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian Space Journey From Cycle To Moon

Filed under

Forex reserve India’s Forex Reserves

newsx

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed
Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu D

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...
newsx

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...
Bypassing Barriers: How I

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze
The death toll from the p

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25
newsx

Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In Vancouver?

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB vs DC Match

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After