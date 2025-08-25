LIVE TV
Home > Business > India's GeM Hits ₹15 Lakh Crore Milestone: Is This The Future Of Government Buying?

India’s GeM Hits ₹15 Lakh Crore Milestone: Is This The Future Of Government Buying?

India’s GeM platform has surpassed ₹15 lakh crore in public procurement since 2016, improving transparency, inclusivity, and digital empowerment. Linking millions of sellers and government buyers, GeM wires small businesses and startups, pouring India’s vision for efficient, accountable, and inclusive governance.

India’s GeM Hits ₹15 Lakh Crore Milestone: Is This The Future Of Government Buying?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 25, 2025 21:20:19 IST

Government e Marketplace (GeM) has crossed a historic milestone of Rs. 15 lakh crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) since its launch in 2016, marking a significant leap in India’s public procurement landscape.

GeM boosts transparency, inclusivity in procurement

The digital marketplace, created to make public procurement more transparent and efficient, has become one of the fastest-growing platforms in the country’s governance framework. Over the past nine years, it has built a strong network connecting government buyers with a wide community of sellers.

 Crossing the Rs. 15 Lakh Crore GMV milestone is a testimony to the trust our stakeholders have placed in GeM. This success belongs to the lakhs of sellers and buyers who have transformed the way public procurement is carried out in India. Our focus will continue to be on deepening inclusivity, simplifying processes and fostering innovation so that opportunities reach every corner of the country. Together, we are building a transparent, accountable and digitally empowered procurement ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat        -Mihir Kumar, CEO of GeM

Every transaction on the platform is designed to do more than complete a purchase. It ensures accountability, efficiency, and empowerment, with policies and technology reducing entry barriers and simplifying procurement processes.

This approach has brought transparency to public spending and allowed opportunities to extend to the last mile, encouraging entrepreneurship and equitable growth.

GeM drives digital inclusion, empowers sellers

By expanding access to lakhs of sellers, strengthening the participation of small businesses and startups, and ensuring transparency in procurement, GeM has contributed to the government’s push for digital adoption under the broader vision of Digital India.

The Ministry emphasized that the achievement reinforces GeM’s role as a vital instrument in shaping a digitally empowered and transparent economy, contributing to the larger vision of Viksit Bharat.

Earlier this month, GeM marked its 9th Foundation Day, celebrating nearly a decade of transforming public procurement in India.

Launched almost a decade ago, GeM has evolved into a cornerstone of transparent, inclusive and efficient governance, delivering on the Prime Minister’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”

In nine years, GeM has become India’s most trusted digital procurement platform, empowering sellers and service providers across the nation, including women entrepreneurs, startups, MSEs, artisans, SHGs and Divyangjans. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: gem

India’s GeM Hits ₹15 Lakh Crore Milestone: Is This The Future Of Government Buying?

