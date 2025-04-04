Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff

Experts warn that Indian exporters, especially small businesses, could lose market share in the US to countries not facing these duties. They urge quick action from Indian policymakers to safeguard the country’s leadership in the global gems and jewellery trade. If not addressed promptly, these new tariffs could damage the competitiveness of India’s exports to the US market.

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff

India’s Gems & Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due to Trump’s 27% Tariff


Trump’s Tariff: US President Donald Trump’s 27% tariff on the gems and jewellery industry will disrupt the sector, as the US is one of India’s major export destinations. The US accounts for nearly one-third of India’s USD 32 billion in gem and jewellery exports. With these new tariffs, products like cut and polished diamonds, which previously faced no duty, will now attract a 27% tariff. Gold and platinum jewellery will face a 32-34% duty, while silver jewellery could be taxed as high as 40.5%. Lab-grown diamonds and imitation jewellery will also see significant tariff hikes, going up to 38%.

Impact on Major Sectors in Indian Jewellery Exports

According to Ramit Kapur, Managing Director of GSI India, the tariff hike will affect major categories like cut and polished diamonds and studded gold jewellery, which make up a large share of exports. However, he added, “Despite the challenges, high-value studded jewellery will remain resilient, as discerning US buyers prioritize quality, craftsmanship, and certification—areas where India excels.” He emphasized that pricing and competitiveness would be pressured, requiring Indian manufacturers to adapt quickly.

Kapur pointed out that demand for studded jewellery remains strong. However, the tariff change calls for swift action from policymakers and industry leaders to ensure India maintains its leadership in the global jewellery market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concerns Over Competitive Landscape and Global Trade Relations

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Council of India (GJC), said, “Tariffs are more than economic measures; they redefine the dynamics of trade partnerships.” He acknowledged the challenges the sector faces due to its reliance on delicate global collaborations. Rokde emphasized that the industry would need to navigate the changing cost structure and reassess its position in the competitive global landscape.

On the other hand, Saurabh Gadgil, CMD of PNG Jewellers, argued that domestic businesses would not be affected because India does not import jewellery from the US. He noted that the tariff hike may hurt the US economy, as it imports many goods from Asia that will now become costlier, potentially leading to inflation and slower growth. Gadgil said, “More importantly, this policy will affect the entire world, and not just the United States. Thus, reciprocal reactions are awaited, and Indian players need to see how this unfolds in the days to come.”

Impact on Small Businesses and the Need for Quick Action

Experts warn that Indian exporters, especially small businesses, could lose market share in the US to countries not facing these duties. They urge quick action from Indian policymakers to safeguard the country’s leadership in the global gems and jewellery trade. If not addressed promptly, these new tariffs could damage the competitiveness of India’s exports to the US market.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Indian Markets React To Trump’s Tariffs Imposition: Here’s How It Immediately Influenced Across Major Sectors

Filed under

Donald Trump tariffs Effect of trumps tariff on Indian stock market Trump Tariff Trump tariffs

For years, the bright red

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada
PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit
India’s Gems & Jeweller

India’s Gems And Jewellery Industry Faces Disruption Due To Trump’s 27% Tariff
For four decades, Young

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?
newsx

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam
newsx

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada

‘Make America Go Away’: Spin Off Of MAGA Caps Gain Traction In Canada

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Myanmar’s Senior General Amid BIMSTEC Summit

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?

Why Are Americans Dyeing Potatoes And Onions Ahead Of Easter?

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Reported Detention Of A Journalist In Assam

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat

Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat

Entertainment

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture