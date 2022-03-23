The average monthly exports stood at $33 billion, whereas, the average value of daily exports reached $1 billion. India exported goods worth $46 million every hour, according to the data shared by PM Modi.

India achieved its highest-ever annual goods export target by exporting merchandise worth $400 billion in the financial year 2021-22, nine days ahead of the target, said Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday. Sharing the news, PM Modi tweeted, “India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success,” Modi said in a tweet. “This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal.”

The Prime Minister also shared infographics regarding the achievement. According to the data, India’s export value grew by 37% from $292 billion in the fiscal year 202-21 to $400 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22. The data also informed that the average monthly exports stood at $33 billion, whereas, the average value of daily exports reached $1 billion. India exported goods worth $46 million every hour, according to the infographic shared by PM Modi.

Reacting to the achievement, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, “We have scaled the $400 billion goods exports mountain. Every hour, day & month leading to this monumental achievement has been exhilarating.”

EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai lauded the Modi government’s policies and said, “The various measures taken by the government not only ensured recovery but also sustained growth month after month. The top priority accorded to the sector by Prime Minister made sure that all the stakeholders moved in unison for chasing the $400 billion goods exports target for FY22.”

“As we enter into the new financial year in a few days from now, the engineering goods sector will aim high and achieve the goal despite several challenges, especially geopolitical tensions arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Desai added,