Wednesday, April 23, 2025
India’s Healthcare Sector Attracts Record Private Equity Investment In 2024

With a clean bill of economic health and a track record of delivering returns, India’s healthcare sector has become PE’s favorite patient.

India has taken the lead as the largest private equity (PE) market in the Asia-Pacific healthcare sector in 2024, capturing 26% of the region’s total deal volume, according to a report by Bain & Company. This milestone underscores India’s rising influence in the global healthcare investment arena.

No Coughs In India’s PE Pulse

While the rest of the Asia-Pacific region caught a cold—with buyout activity plunging nearly 49%—India barely sneezed, posting only an 18% dip in healthcare private equity (PE) deals from 2023. According to Bain & Company’s latest report, India now holds the title of the region’s heavyweight champ, punching in with a commanding 26% share of total deal volume in healthcare. Investors seem to agree: India’s health sector isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving.

Vitals Strong: Here’s What’s Driving The Boom

So what’s keeping India in such great financial shape?

  • A Healthy GDP: With a 7% growth rate in 2024, India’s economy offered a prescription for strong investor appetite.
  • Successful Surgeries (a.k.a. Exits): Advent International’s $1.6 billion sale of BSV Group to Mankind Pharma? That wasn’t just a win—it was a PE masterclass.
  • Prescription for Growth: Healthcare spending is projected to reach a staggering $320 billion by 2028. Investors see that and hear one thing: cha-ching.

Where the Money’s Going

Over the past two years, investor focus has zeroed in on hospitals, clinics, and support services, with biopharma deals also in the mix. But let’s be honest—providers are where the action’s been. India’s fast-growing demand for quality care is creating deal fever, and private equity firms are lining up with their checkbooks.

What’s the Diagnosis?

With a clean bill of economic health and a track record of delivering returns, India’s healthcare sector has become PE’s favorite patient. As other regional markets flatline, India’s chart looks like it’s just getting started.

(With Inputs From ANI)

