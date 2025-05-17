Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
  Home»
  Business»
  India's LPG Woes Ease: Under-Recoveries May Drop 45% In FY26

India’s LPG Woes Ease: Under-Recoveries May Drop 45% In FY26

Three major oil marketing companies faced significant LPG under-recoveries. They lost about Rs 220 per 14.2 kg cylinder. These losses added up to Rs 41,270 crore during the fiscal.

India’s LPG Woes Ease: Under-Recoveries May Drop 45% In FY26

India's LPG Woes Ease: Under-Recoveries May Drop 45% In FY26


LPG losses for India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) may shrink by nearly 45 per cent in FY26 if crude oil prices remain stable at around USD 65 per barrel, according to CareEdge Ratings. The report explained that under-recoveries—losses OMCs face when they sell LPG below cost—may reduce sharply next year. This drop could come from a mix of higher retail LPG prices and a fall in international LPG prices. “Cumulatively, the LPG under-recoveries are expected to decrease by ~45% in FY26 if crude oil prices remain around USD 65/bbl,” said the report, highlighting a possible breather for oil firms.

Retail Price Hike and Falling Global Rates Offer Relief

A key reason behind the projected drop in losses is the recent price hike in retail LPG. Oil firms raised LPG prices by Rs 50 per cylinder starting April 8, 2025. This change alone could reduce under-recoveries by around 25 per cent in FY26. Alongside this, international LPG prices have started to cool down. The Saudi Contract Price (CP), the global benchmark, declined in March and May 2025. These softer prices are tied to weaker crude oil rates. This dip may further cut under-recoveries by about 20 per cent, according to the CareEdge Ratings report.

Growing Demand and Import Dependence Stretch Supply

India’s LPG demand has outpaced domestic production in recent years. Around 90 per cent of LPG usage in the country goes toward household cooking, with the rest used in industrial and commercial sectors. Over the last decade, the number of domestic LPG users doubled, reaching 33 crore as of April 1, 2025. Indian refiners did not scale up LPG output to match the rise. As a result, the country now depends heavily on imports. In FY25, 60 per cent of LPG needs came through imports, up from 46 per cent ten years ago. This trend has added cost pressures for OMCs.

Heavy FY25 Losses Cut Into OMCs’ Profits

In FY25, the three major oil marketing companies faced significant LPG under-recoveries. They lost about Rs 220 per 14.2 kg cylinder. These losses added up to Rs 41,270 crore during the fiscal. The hit to earnings showed in their combined profit after tax (PAT). OMCs saw PAT drop sharply from Rs 85,000 crore in FY24 to Rs 35,000 crore in FY25. The reduced profit came despite rising LPG demand, reflecting the strain on margins. With global prices easing and domestic rates up, FY26 may offer some recovery, if crude oil prices hold near the USD 65 per barrel mark.

(With Inputs From ANI)

LPG OIL COMPANIES

