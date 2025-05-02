Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India’s Manufacturing PMI Hits 10-Month High In April On Strong Export Demand And Output Growth

India’s Manufacturing PMI Hits 10-Month High In April On Strong Export Demand And Output Growth

Manufacturers expressed strong optimism about future business conditions. Expectations for continued demand growth, enhanced marketing efforts, and new client acquisitions supported this confidence.

India’s Manufacturing PMI Hits 10-Month High In April On Strong Export Demand And Output Growth

India’s Manufacturing PMI Hits 10-Month High In April On Strong Export Demand And Output Growth


India’s manufacturing sector gained momentum in April, driven by strong domestic and international demand, according to the latest HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The seasonally adjusted PMI rose marginally to 58.2 in April from 58.1 in March, marking the strongest improvement in the sector’s health in ten months. Robust growth in new export orders contributed significantly to the upturn. “The notable increase in new export orders in April may indicate a potential shift in production to India, as businesses adapt to the evolving trade landscape and US tariff announcements,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Output And Export Orders Drive Growth

Manufacturing output expanded at the fastest rate since June 2024, supported by a surge in new orders. Export orders recorded their second-fastest increase in 14 years, surpassed only once since March 2011. Companies reported increased demand from regions including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Consumer goods manufacturers led the upturn in production. “Manufacturing output growth strengthened to a ten-month high on robust orders,” Bhandari noted.

Firms Boost Hiring Amid Rising Demand

In response to increased workloads, 9 per cent of surveyed firms hired more staff in April, including both permanent and temporary workers. Backlogs of work grew for the third consecutive month, with the rate of accumulation reaching a 15-month high. Firms also increased purchasing activity and stockpiling of inputs, with input inventories growing at the fastest pace since August 2024.

Selling Prices Surge Despite Moderate Input Inflation

Input prices rose slightly faster, driven by higher costs in labour, transportation, steel, and other materials. However, manufacturers passed on these costs to customers. Selling prices rose at the fastest rate since October 2013. “The impact on margins could be more than offset by the much-faster rise in output prices, of which the index jumped to the highest level since October 2013,” Bhandari stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Optimism For The Year Ahead

Manufacturers expressed strong optimism about future business conditions. Expectations for continued demand growth, enhanced marketing efforts, and new client acquisitions supported this confidence. Post-production inventories declined at the sharpest pace in over three years, reflecting strong demand fulfilment. Supplier delivery times improved slightly, indicating reduced pressure on supply chains.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity

Filed under

Indian Export Indian Manufacturing

Veteran Indian batter Che

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour
newsx

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh
newsx

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success
newsx

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her...
Former India pacer S Sree

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy
After the terror attack i

Who Carried Out Pahalgam Terror Attack? Indian Intelligence Uncovers Full List of Terrorists, Boosts Crackdown...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her WhatsApp

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her...

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Hints At Unexpected Retirement: ‘Life Itself Is A Blessing’

Ajith Kumar Hints At Unexpected Retirement: ‘Life Itself Is A Blessing’

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After