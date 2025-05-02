India’s Manufacturing PMI Hits 10-Month High In April On Strong Export Demand And Output Growth

India’s manufacturing sector gained momentum in April, driven by strong domestic and international demand, according to the latest HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The seasonally adjusted PMI rose marginally to 58.2 in April from 58.1 in March, marking the strongest improvement in the sector’s health in ten months. Robust growth in new export orders contributed significantly to the upturn. “The notable increase in new export orders in April may indicate a potential shift in production to India, as businesses adapt to the evolving trade landscape and US tariff announcements,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Output And Export Orders Drive Growth

Manufacturing output expanded at the fastest rate since June 2024, supported by a surge in new orders. Export orders recorded their second-fastest increase in 14 years, surpassed only once since March 2011. Companies reported increased demand from regions including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Consumer goods manufacturers led the upturn in production. “Manufacturing output growth strengthened to a ten-month high on robust orders,” Bhandari noted.

Firms Boost Hiring Amid Rising Demand

In response to increased workloads, 9 per cent of surveyed firms hired more staff in April, including both permanent and temporary workers. Backlogs of work grew for the third consecutive month, with the rate of accumulation reaching a 15-month high. Firms also increased purchasing activity and stockpiling of inputs, with input inventories growing at the fastest pace since August 2024.

Selling Prices Surge Despite Moderate Input Inflation

Input prices rose slightly faster, driven by higher costs in labour, transportation, steel, and other materials. However, manufacturers passed on these costs to customers. Selling prices rose at the fastest rate since October 2013. “The impact on margins could be more than offset by the much-faster rise in output prices, of which the index jumped to the highest level since October 2013,” Bhandari stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Optimism For The Year Ahead

Manufacturers expressed strong optimism about future business conditions. Expectations for continued demand growth, enhanced marketing efforts, and new client acquisitions supported this confidence. Post-production inventories declined at the sharpest pace in over three years, reflecting strong demand fulfilment. Supplier delivery times improved slightly, indicating reduced pressure on supply chains.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: BJP Leader Chitra Wagh Demands Ban On Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’ For Promoting Vulgarity