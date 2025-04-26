Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • India’s Net Direct Tax Collections Reach Rs 22.26 Lakh Crore After Refunds

India’s Net Direct Tax Collections Reach Rs 22.26 Lakh Crore After Refunds

Corporate tax collections rose to Rs 12.72 lakh crore in FY25, up from Rs 11.31 lakh crore in FY24, indicating a significant boost in revenue. Non-corporate tax collections also saw a notable rise, reaching Rs 13.73 lakh crore compared to Rs 11.68 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

India’s Net Direct Tax Collections Reach Rs 22.26 Lakh Crore After Refunds

India's Net Direct Tax Collections Reach Rs 22.26 Lakh Crore After Refunds


India’s direct tax collections in gross terms grew by 15.59 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 27.02 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, according to data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). In 2023-24, gross direct tax collections stood at Rs 23.38 lakh crore. The increase in collections stems from higher revenues from both corporate and non-corporate taxes, along with a notable surge in Securities Transaction Tax (STT). The CBDT data reflects a significant rise across major tax categories, underlining a broader expansion in the country’s tax base and economic activity.

Corporate And Non-Corporate Tax Collections Increase

Corporate tax collections rose to Rs 12.72 lakh crore in FY25, up from Rs 11.31 lakh crore in FY24, indicating a significant boost in revenue. Non-corporate tax collections also saw a notable rise, reaching Rs 13.73 lakh crore compared to Rs 11.68 lakh crore in the previous fiscal. These increases reflect improved tax compliance and higher profitability across various sectors of the economy. The growth in both corporate and non-corporate tax revenues suggests a robust economic performance, better enforcement by tax authorities, and enhanced business earnings. This trend underlines a positive shift in the fiscal landscape and stronger fundamentals in key industries.

Sharp Rise In STT Collections

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections saw a sharp rise, climbing to Rs 53,296 crore in FY25 from Rs 34,192 crore in the previous year. The surge indicates heightened activity in capital markets and increased investor participation. STT forms a significant component of direct taxes, especially in periods of market buoyancy.

Decline In Other Direct Taxes

Other direct taxes, including wealth tax, recorded a decline. Collections fell from Rs 4,068 crore in FY24 to Rs 3,366 crore in FY25. Despite the drop, the overall upward trend in total direct taxes offset the impact of this reduction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Net Direct Tax Collection After Refunds

Refunds issued in FY25 saw a substantial jump of 26.04 percent, amounting to Rs 4.76 lakh crore. After adjusting for these refunds, the net direct tax collection stood at Rs 22.26 lakh crore, marking a 13.57 percent increase compared to Rs 19.60 lakh crore in FY24.

Implications For Revenue And Spending

The increase in direct tax collections enhances the government’s revenue base and reduces its reliance on borrowings. Higher revenues may provide greater fiscal space for increased public spending on infrastructure, welfare programs, and development initiatives.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: LoC Tensions: Indian Army Retaliates After Unprovoked Firing By Pakistan

 

Filed under

India's income tax

India's Net Direct Tax Co

India’s Net Direct Tax Collections Reach Rs 22.26 Lakh Crore After Refunds
newsx

London: Pakistani Diplomat Makes Threatening Gesture At Protesting Indian Diaspora
No Room for Illegal Shrin

No Room for Illegal Shrines: Illegal Mazar Bulldozed After Public Complaint On CM Portal
newsx

‘Dariya Mein Ya Toh Hamara ‘Paani’ Bahega, Ya Phir Unka ‘Khoon’: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Threat...
newsx

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed As Cops Unleash Full Force In Crackdown
newsx

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

London: Pakistani Diplomat Makes Threatening Gesture At Protesting Indian Diaspora

London: Pakistani Diplomat Makes Threatening Gesture At Protesting Indian Diaspora

No Room for Illegal Shrines: Illegal Mazar Bulldozed After Public Complaint On CM Portal

No Room for Illegal Shrines: Illegal Mazar Bulldozed After Public Complaint On CM Portal

‘Dariya Mein Ya Toh Hamara ‘Paani’ Bahega, Ya Phir Unka ‘Khoon’: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Threat To India

‘Dariya Mein Ya Toh Hamara ‘Paani’ Bahega, Ya Phir Unka ‘Khoon’: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Threat...

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed As Cops Unleash Full Force In Crackdown

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed As Cops Unleash Full Force In Crackdown

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Heighten Vigilance In Rajouri Sector

Entertainment

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After