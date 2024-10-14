Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
India’s Retail Inflation Rises To 5.49% In September

India’s retail inflation has surged to 5.49% on an annual basis for September, marking a significant increase from 3.65% in August. This rise has been attributed primarily to the persistent increase in vegetable prices, along with a lower base effect from the previous year. For the first time since July, inflation has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India‘s (RBI) medium-term target of 4%.

The spike in inflation can largely be traced to the rising costs of essential food items, particularly vegetables. Heavy rains have adversely affected crop availability, leading to increased prices for staples like tomatoes and onions. These staples are a crucial part of Indian households’ spending, which makes their price fluctuations particularly impactful on overall inflation figures.

Food inflation, which constitutes approximately half of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, escalated to 9.24% in September, compared to 5.66% in the previous month. This dramatic increase emphasizes the pressing nature of food price dynamics in the inflation narrative.

MUST READ: DMart Shares Plunge Over 9% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings Report

The jump to 5.49% was notably higher than the 5.04% forecasted by a Reuters poll of economists, which anticipated inflation to fall within a range of 3.60% to 5.40%. The inflation rate had benefited from a high base in the previous year, which helped keep numbers down in July and August. However, with that base effect no longer in play, the recent figures paint a different picture.

During the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the RBI maintained its retail inflation projection at 4.5% for the fiscal year 2024-25. Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the importance of closely monitoring price movements to prevent inflation from escalating further. Using an analogy of a horse, Das indicated that the central bank is working to keep inflation “under a tight leash,” a shift from his previous metaphor of an elephant, which symbolized the need for sustained efforts to manage inflation.

Das remarked, “It is with a lot of effort that the inflation horse has been brought to the stable, i.e., closer to the target within the tolerance band compared to its heightened levels two years ago.” This statement underscores the ongoing challenges the RBI faces in balancing growth with inflation control.

Despite the current surge, the RBI has chosen to maintain interest rates at their existing levels, shifting its stance to ‘neutral’ from a prior ‘withdrawal of accommodation.’ This shift suggests that the central bank sees more clarity on the inflation front, with expectations of moderation in the coming months.

Economists and analysts are keeping a close watch on various factors that could influence inflation trends, including international commodity prices and domestic agricultural output. The outlook remains cautious, as any further disruptions in food supply chains or unexpected shifts in global markets could complicate the inflation landscape.

As India grapples with rising retail inflation, the interplay between agricultural productivity and price stability will be critical. The government and the RBI are likely to face ongoing pressure to implement effective measures to manage inflation while supporting economic growth. The recent spike serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in economic management and the importance of monitoring key indicators in a rapidly changing environment.

ALSO READ: Nifty, Sensex Begins Fresh, Reduction Of Geopolitical Risks

Filed under

Food Inflation Surge Monetary Policy Update RBI Inflation Target Retail Inflation India Vegetable Prices Rise
