LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms
Home > Business > India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support

India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support

The Indian government’s push to develop the semiconductor industry aims to cut chip imports by $10-$20 billion. Strategic incentives and partnerships are critical as India targets growth in design and fabrication.

India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support
India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 10:36:28 IST

The central government’s endeavours to develop the Indian semiconductor industry will help reduce the country’s reliance on imported chips by an estimated USD 10 billion to USD 20 billion, said a report by a major consultancy firm, McKinsey.

According to the firm, India must combine targeted government incentives with strategic collaborations involving global technology giants to accelerate the growth of its semiconductor industry. The consultancy highlights that such a dual approach is essential for India to establish itself as a key player in the global semiconductor value chain.

“To realise this potential value and reduce import dependency, India will require a mix of targeted government incentives and partnerships with global technology leaders,” the report added.

Semiconductor chips are essential components in virtually all electronic devices, enabling a wide range of functionalities from basic computation to advanced technologies. According to the estimates, Indian market for semiconductors is expected to cross USD 100.2 billion by 2032 from USD 34.3 billion in 2023.

Today, India’s semiconductor industry is primarily centered on design. The country accounts for about 20 per cent of the global semiconductor design workforce and is home to Research and Development (R&D) hubs for major players. Over the past year, several large projects, ranging from USD 3 billion to USD 11 billion, have been announced, signalling a strategic move toward outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) and legacy-node fabrication.

The report stated that these efforts are backed by roughly USD 10 billion in government incentives, which are expected to help reduce the country’s reliance on imported chips. India’s strength in chip design is supported by a large talent pool and a growing start-up ecosystem, putting the country among the top three global design hubs. However, the transition to large-scale semiconductor fabrication is expected to be a gradual process, stated the firm.

India’s semiconductor industry is pushing to achieve fabrication at nodes above 14 nanometers by 2030; moving to sub-ten-nanometer technologies will likely take longer. The main challenges are high capital requirements, limited access to advanced manufacturing technologies, and gaps in the domestic supply chain, especially for high-purity gases, specialty chemicals, and ultrapure water.

“Partnerships with prominent global semiconductor companies could catalyze and accelerate the advancement of this industry,” the firm further added

Also Read: 

More News

Retro Vibes And Romance: Jackie Shroff Joins Kartik Aaryan In Dharma’s Next
Why Are Sexual Crimes Unbelievable for Family Members? A Hard Truth About Trust and Fear
India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support
‘We’re Not Satisfied’: Grieving Father Of AI171 Victim Demands Justice
‘Beti Bachao, But Kill Her?’: The Great Khali Slams Radhika Yadav’s Shocking Murder By Father
Abdu Rozik Arrested In UAE On Theft Allegation, Dubai Police Yet To Disclose Charges
Stock Market Today: Earnings, Tariffs, And Inflation Take the Spotlight As Markets Remain Cautious
President Droupadi Murmu Nominates Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Shringla, Meenakshi Jain & Sadanandan Master To Rajya Sabha
Who Was At Sun Valley 2025? The VIP Lineup Every Tech Enthusiast Has Been Waiting For- Check Out The Billionaire List
‘Wore Shorts,Talked To Boys’: Radhika Yadav’s Friend Alleges Years Of Abuse By Father Deepak Yadav Before Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?