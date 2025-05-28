Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
India’s Viksit Bharat Drive To Gain From Capital Expenditure And Critical Mineral Focus: EY Report

To maintain growth momentum, EY suggested a balanced approach between monetary easing and fiscal support. On the monetary side, continuation of the current rate cut cycle may stimulate consumption and investment.

India’s path towards becoming a developed nation under the Viksit Bharat vision will hinge on increased capital expenditure and strategic focus on rare earth and critical minerals, according to EY’s latest Economy Watch May edition. The report stressed that policy measures must maintain a balance between consumption support and higher capital investments. With rising global uncertainties, India needs to reinforce its self-reliance in essential minerals. These minerals, critical to national security and economic development, will play a vital role in sustaining long-term growth. EY emphasized the need for robust policy support and proactive private sector participation to strengthen this transition.

India Identifies 30 Critical Minerals For Strategic Sectors

In June 2023, India identified at least 30 critical minerals required for sectors such as defence, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and telecom. The government launched the National Critical Mineral Mission in 2025 to enhance domestic resilience and reduce external dependence. EY highlighted that India must deepen collaborations with mineral-rich nations to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities. Public and private sector coordination will be essential for the success of this mission. As global demand for clean energy and advanced technologies rises, securing a steady supply of rare earth elements becomes even more important for India’s sustainable growth.

Economic Growth To Moderate In 2025–26 Amid Global Challenges

EY’s report forecasted a moderation in India’s economic growth for FY 2025–26 due to global and domestic developments. The global trade environment continues to face challenges from supply chain disruptions and recent tariff actions by the US. Broader geopolitical uncertainties further add to a cautious economic outlook. However, EY noted that India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, supported by resilient domestic demand, easing inflation, and accommodative monetary policies. The ongoing revival in private investments also supports India’s economic fundamentals despite headwinds.

Balanced Fiscal And Monetary Policies Essential For Momentum

To maintain growth momentum, EY suggested a balanced approach between monetary easing and fiscal support. On the monetary side, continuation of the current rate cut cycle may stimulate consumption and investment. On the fiscal front, the report urged a revival in public investment, especially in capital expenditure, which showed slower growth in FY 2024–25. DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India said, “While India’s medium-term prospects remain strong, current global headwinds and domestic challenges call for supportive fiscal and monetary policies. Over the long run, sectors linked to technology and clean energy will play a key role in driving sustainable growth. Building resilience through self-reliance in critical minerals, especially in rare earths, can help India move closer to its Viksit Bharat aspirations.”

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

