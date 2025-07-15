LIVE TV
India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington

India and the US are in the fifth round of trade talks, working under agreed ToR. Tariffs remain stable, export growth continues, and both aim for a USD 500 billion trade target by 2030.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 16:40:48 IST

India and the United States are taking their trade bromance to the next level—enter round five of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks. “Our team is back in the US for carrying out the fifth round of negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement, so that agreement is progressing as per the decisions of our leaders and as per the terms of reference decided between the two countries,” government officials told ANI. Translation: PM Modi and ex-President Trump lit the spark, and now the teams are fanning the flame. Talks kicked off in March, after that joint statement in February put the gears in motion. Since then, it’s been a back-and-forth dance—two visits from the US team to India, and now India’s negotiators are making their Washington DC pit stop. As for tariffs? No drama yet—China’s got the spotlight there. Meanwhile, India’s exports are quietly flexing, even while the final deal brews.

Key Highlights from India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks

  • Agreement Structure: Talks are structured in tranches, with the first tranche targeted for completion by Fall 2025.
  • Terms of Reference (ToR): Finalised after the first round of negotiations in March 2025, providing a clear framework for discussions.
  • Joint Statement Date: Issued on 13th February 2025 following decisions made by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.
  • Negotiation Timeline: Discussions have steadily continued through April, May, and June, involving mutual visits from both nations’ trade teams.
  • Current Round: The fifth round is currently underway in Washington DC, and will continue for four days.
  • Lead Negotiator for India: Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Negotiator and Special Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, is leading the Indian delegation.
  • Trade Target: Both countries aim to scale up India–US bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Tariffs Remain Stable, But Eyes Are On Sector Impacts

Talks have also touched on global tariffs—but so far, no new duties have hit India except those targeting China. Officials said this maintains India’s competitive edge for now. “Once differential tariffs are enforced, they may create varying effects across sectors, prompting the government and industry to remain in a wait-and-watch mode for now,” sources added. Meanwhile, India’s exports keep performing well, which officials say reflects that the government’s trade-friendly policies are already delivering results—even ahead of the agreement’s final form.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India’s Export Status Stays Strong, Says NITI Aayog- Tariff Advantage Over China Opens Bigger U.S. Market Play

