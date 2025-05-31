Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
IndiGo Adds Mumbai-Adampur Route To Boost Trade And Tourism

Located on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road, Adampur houses one of India’s oldest Air Force stations and offers access to several cultural and recreational attractions.

IndiGo Adds Mumbai-Adampur Route To Boost Trade And Tourism

IndiGo Adds Mumbai-Adampur Route To Boost Trade And Tourism


IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will launch exclusive daily direct flights between Mumbai and Adampur (Jalandhar) starting July 2, 2025. This strategic addition marks Adampur as IndiGo’s 92nd domestic and 133rd overall destination, further expanding its robust domestic network. The new route will offer seamless connectivity for both business and leisure travelers. Designed to meet growing travel demand, the direct connection will make air travel more accessible and efficient between Mumbai, India’s financial capital, and Adampur, a key town in Punjab’s Jalandhar district.

Flight To Boost Trade, Tourism, and Regional Access

This new route will create direct access between Punjab’s agricultural and industrial belt and Mumbai’s major economic and trade hubs. It will help local businesses in Adampur and surrounding areas tap into national and international markets through Mumbai’s global connections. The direct flights are expected to stimulate regional trade, create employment opportunities, and strengthen both cultural and economic ties between the north and west of India. By offering more affordable and faster travel, IndiGo continues to play a key role in India’s regional connectivity growth story.

IndiGo Expands Mumbai Network, Adds 77th Destination

Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “IndiGo has always been at the forefront of enhancing regional connectivity, and we are pleased to announce exclusive direct flights between Mumbai and Adampur (Jalandhar), offering faster, affordable, and hassle-free travel. As Adampur becomes our 55th domestic and 77th overall destination from Mumbai, the new route unlocks opportunities to experience Punjab’s vibrant cultural heritage, while also boosting connectivity and economic opportunities. We shall continue to enhance our domestic network, catering to the rising demand for air travel in the region.”

Adampur Offers Culture, Heritage, And Tourist Attractions

Located on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road, Adampur houses one of India’s oldest Air Force stations and offers access to several cultural and recreational attractions. Visitors can explore Rangla Punjab Haveli for traditional experiences, or visit Devi Talab Mandir, a popular spiritual site. Families can enjoy Pushpa Gujral Science City and Wonderland Theme Park. As a growing urban town with deep cultural roots, Adampur is now more accessible to tourists, businesses, and travelers from Mumbai, one of the most dynamic cities in India.

