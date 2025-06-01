IndiGo Expands International Reach Through Partnerships With Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta

Home
IndiGo announced a deal with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines to enhance its long-haul services to the US, Europe & the UK.

IndiGo announced a deal with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines to enhance its long-haul services to the US, Europe & the UK.


IndiGo announced on Sunday a key agreement with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines to enhance its long-haul services to North America, Europe and Britain, Reuters reported. The move aims to extend IndiGo’s international footprint beyond its strong domestic network in the world’s third-largest air passenger market.

Expanded Flight Options

Once finalised, the partnership will allow IndiGo to sell flights under its brand on partner-operated routes originating from India. Additionally, the airline will offer onward travel options from Amsterdam and Manchester on select flights connecting Europe and North America.

IndiGo currently maintains partnerships with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, while its collaboration with Delta marks a new development.

Delta’s Return to India

Delta CEO Ed Bastian shared at an airline summit in New Delhi that the U.S. carrier plans to resume direct flights between the United States and India in the coming years, marking Delta’s return to the Indian market after pandemic-related suspensions, as reported by Reuters. The airline is targetting nonstop services between Atlanta and Delhi, pending government approval.

Fleet Expansion Plans

IndiGo aims to increase its fleet size from over 400 aircraft to 600 by 2030 to support its growing network, the report said. To overcome aircraft delivery delays and boost international operations, the airline has reportedly been leasing planes. It recently announced plans to lease six Boeing 787 wide-body jets from Norse Atlantic Airways by early next year.

Filed under

Air France-KLM Delta indigo Virgin Atlantic

