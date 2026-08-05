IndiGo Is Giving Away Free Flight Tickets Worth Up To Rs 10000 — But There’s A Catch To Be Eligible

Have you ever booked a flight and thought someone should just give the whole fare back? That wish could actually be fulfilled for some IndiGo flyers for a limited time. As the airline marks 20 years of operations in India, it has rolled out a special promotional campaign that could see eligible travellers getting their ticket amount back up to Rs 10,000 per booking.

The catch? The refund won’t be given to all ticket-bookers. Random winners will be chosen and they must answer a simple question correctly to receive the benefit. Everything that travellers need to know before making a booking.

What Is IndiGo’s ‘IndiGoFree’ Offer?

IndiGo has launched a campaign called IndiGoFree to celebrate its 20th anniversary, during which it will give away 20,000 free domestic flight tickets in the form of a refund of the ticket fare.

In a formal statement, the airline said: “…today celebrates 20 years of giving wings to the nation with a special Happy IndiGo Day offer, ‘IndiGoFree’, giving away 20,000 free tickets*, up to INR 10,000 per PNR.”

Instead of giving discounts when booking a flight, the airline will give refunds to some travellers once they meet a few basic criteria for the trip.

Who Is Eligible To Get This Benefit?

Passengers have to book IndiGo’s domestic flights between August 4 and August 6, 2026, to be eligible to get the cashback on their trip.

But there is an important provision. Booking should be made on IndiGo’s direct booking platforms, which include,

IndiGo Official Website, IndiGo app, and 6Eskai, the virtual assistant powered by the airline’s AI.

The airline, however, clarified that the offer cannot be used in conjunction with bookings made via any third-party websites or portals.

How Can You Get The Rs 10,000 Refund?

Once the offer period is concluded, IndiGo shall select lucky winners through a random process from among those who made bookings on the airline during the offer period.

These passengers will receive an email and a WhatsApp message from IndiGo asking a question and instructing them to reply to it.

The eligible passengers will get three chances to answer this question correctly. They can claim their booking fare up to Rs 10,000 per PNR by answering the question. The refund process will be initiated in three to five business days.

Which Tickets Are Covered?

The promotional offer applies to:

Domestic Economy Class tickets

IndiGoStretch bookings

One-way journeys

Return trips

Both leisure and business travellers can qualify for this offer if they book domestic flights directly with the airline during the offer period.

Why is IndiGo Running This Campaign?

The campaign is part of the celebrations marking 20 years of operations by IndiGo in India.

Over 20 years, the airline has grown to become the nation’s biggest carrier. Today it operates a fleet of more than 430 aircraft, nearly 2,200 daily services and links to over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations. IndiGo carried over 123 million passengers in FY26, further reinforcing its leadership in India’s aviation market.

New CEO Takes Charge As Airline Eyes Expansion

The anniversary campaign coincides with a leadership transition. Earlier this week, Willie Walsh assumed the role of chief executive officer at IndiGo, following his appointment as the airline’s new CEO back in March 2026.

Walsh, who has more than 40 years of global aviation experience, will lead the airline’s next chapter of international growth and long-term development, working closely with the board and management team to improve operations and create value for customers and shareholders, the airline said.

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