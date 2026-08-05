IndiGo Is Giving Away Free Flight Tickets Worth Up To Rs 10000 — But There’s A Catch To Be Eligible

What Is IndiGo’s ‘IndiGoFree’ Offer?
Who Is Eligible To Get This Benefit?
How Can You Get The Rs 10,000 Refund?
Which Tickets Are Covered?
Why is IndiGo Running This Campaign?
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.