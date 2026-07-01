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Home > Business News > IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits

IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits

IndiGo launches Lite Fare, a new cabin bag-only economy ticket. Check who can book it, baggage rules, eligibility, key benefits, exclusions and travel dates.

IndiGo Launches 'Lite Fare' for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits
IndiGo Launches 'Lite Fare' for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 11:05 IST

IndiGo introduces ‘IndiGo Lite Fare’, a cabin bag-only fare, as airlines target budget-conscious fliers. For light-packing, hand-luggage-only flyers, your flight will soon cost less. IndiGo – India’s largest airline – has just announced a brand-new basic economy fare called IndiGo Lite, designed for travellers who want to pay only for what they need and nothing more. IndiGo is the first to launch unbundled basic economy fares across its domestic and international network in India. 

The new fares have arrived just as more airlines are looking to offer customisation on their flights. 

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What is IndiGo Lite and how does it work?

IndiGo Lite is the airline’s entry-level economy fare, built for customers who don’t require any check-in baggage on their journeys. It allows one piece of cabin baggage weighing up to 7 kg on each flight. Other services, such as checked-in baggage, meal services, priority boarding, and choice of preferred seating, are available as add-ons on the new fare. 

In a release, IndiGo said that IndiGo Lite will enable customers to take control of costs associated with air travel and choose what services they want most. New fare bookings available through July 1, 2026, for travel on or after July 15, 2026.

Who can book IndiGo Lite?

The new fare will be available only through IndiGo’s direct booking channels like its website, mobile app and contact centre. The fare is available to book for:

Domestic nonstop flights
International nonstop flights
One-way trips
Round-trip reservations
Multi-city itineraries 

The fare is valid for adult and child passengers.

What facilities will passengers get and what is exempt?

Here’s what is included and excluded in the ‘IndiGo Lite Fare’.

Included with IndiGo Lite Not Included
One cabin bag up to 7 kg Free checked-in baggage
Auto-assigned seat Complimentary meals
Earn and redeem IndiGo BluChip rewards Preferred seat selection
Option to purchase add-ons such as baggage, meals and Fast Forward Upfront seat booking

Passengers can buy additional services like checked baggage, meals, preferred seats and Fast Forward (priority boarding) on IndiGo’s website or at the airport (subject to availability), up to one hour before departure. 

Who must consider this fare option?

The IndiGo Lite is likely to be a hit with those who want to travel light and keep their ticket prices down. The service is ideal for business travellers travelling on short work trips, weekend travellers travelling with only hand luggage, students and budget-conscious flyers who don’t need checked-in baggage. Rather than paying for services in a bundle they may not want, passengers can tailor their trip by purchasing only the extras they want, such as checked baggage, meals or preferred seats.

Who cannot book IndiGo Lite?

The fare does have some restrictions.

IndiGo Lite is not available on connecting and code-share flights and cannot be booked under group or corporate travel. The fare also does not apply to infant bookings or unaccompanied minors.

In addition, passengers who book under special fare categories like student, senior citizen and armed forces concessions will not be eligible to book the Lite fare.

Can you upgrade afterwards?

Lite Fare bookings cannot be upgraded online to other fare categories, such as Saver, FlexiPlus or Indigo Stretch, after the booking has been made.

Upgrades on UpFront or IndiGo Stretch can be purchased at the airport or in-flight, subject to availability, by paying the applicable fare difference.

What to know before you travel

It is mandatory that you follow the baggage allowance when you travel with IndiGo Lite. Any excess checked-in baggage and excess cabin baggage carried to the airport in excess of the defined size and weight will be chargeable at the applicable excess baggage rates.

Those passengers operating IndiGo Lite can check in online very conveniently 48 hours before the scheduled departure of their domestic flight and 24 hours before the scheduled departure of their international flight. The airline also advises passengers to arrive early at the airport, especially if you want to purchase additional baggage or other optional services before you check in.

The airline also advises that you arrive early at the airport if you want to buy baggage or other add-on services before check-in.

Also Read: Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Prices Cut From July 1: Check New Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata

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IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits
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IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits

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IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits
IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits
IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits
IndiGo Launches ‘Lite Fare’ for Budget Travellers: Who Can Book, Baggage Rules and Key Benefits

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