Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline Posts Rs 986 cr Loss Due To Higher Fuel Costs

IndiGo's growth and expansion efforts were evident, with total revenue increasing by 14.6% year-on-year to ₹17,800 crore.

IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline Posts Rs 986 cr Loss Due To Higher Fuel Costs

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, reported a net loss of ₹986.7 crore for the quarter ending in September, primarily due to the grounding of planes and increased fuel expenses. In the same period last year, the airline had posted a profit of ₹188.9 crore.

CEO Pieter Elbers noted that despite the challenges, IndiGo’s growth and expansion efforts were evident, with total revenue increasing by 14.6% year-on-year to ₹17,800 crore for the September quarter.

He acknowledged that the traditionally weaker second quarter was further affected by issues related to grounded aircraft and escalating fuel costs, although he expressed optimism, stating that the number of grounded planes and associated expenses were beginning to decrease. Fuel costs for the airline rose by 12.8% to ₹6,605.2 crore during this quarter.

MUST READ: IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

Filed under

airline IndiGo Airline INDIGO Q2 RESULTS
Advertisement
15
#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Also Read

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And...

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

Diwali 2024: Is Jaggery The Best Sugar Substitute For Festive Sweets?

Diwali 2024: Is Jaggery The Best Sugar Substitute For Festive Sweets?

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Claims West Is Losing The Ukraine War

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Claims West Is Losing The Ukraine War

Entertainment

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox