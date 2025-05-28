IndiGo to Launch Commercial Flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport in 2025

IndiGo will become the first airline to launch commercial operations from the Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), according to a joint statement released on Wednesday. Starting in the first half of 2025, IndiGo will operate 18 daily departures—equal to 36 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs)—to over 15 cities from day one. By November 2025, the airline will scale up its operations to 79 daily departures, including 14 international flights, reaching 158 ATMs. IndiGo plans to further increase these numbers and double the scale by November 2026, significantly expanding its domestic and international network.

IndiGo to Operate 140 Daily Departures by November 2026

By November 2026, IndiGo will operate 140 daily departures, equivalent to 280 ATMs, including 30 international flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, “IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA and we couldn’t be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps.” Elbers emphasized that the expansion will meet the evolving needs of travelers and support the growth of India’s aviation sector, enhancing the customer experience through reliable and affordable service.

Adani Group and IndiGo Partner to Launch NMIA Operations

Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), expressed optimism about the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA’s position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers.” Bansal stated that the collaboration will improve convenience and expand travel options for millions of passengers. The partnership strengthens NMIA’s strategic role as a key aviation gateway for both regional and international connectivity, contributing to India’s emergence as the third-largest aviation economy by 2030.

Navi Mumbai Airport to Handle 20 Million Passengers in Initial Phase

Navi Mumbai International Airport spans 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres) and is designed to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million tonnes of cargo annually in its first phase. Upon completion, the airport will serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo per year. The greenfield airport includes two parallel runways for simultaneous takeoffs and landings and a 3,700-meter runway suitable for large commercial aircraft. In March 2025, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the site, which is nearly ready. The launch will establish a dual-airport system for Mumbai, easing congestion at the existing airport.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Meet Fouzia Tarannum: Award-Winning IAS Officer At The Centre Of BJP MLC’s Remark Row