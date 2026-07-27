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Home > Business News > Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details

Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details

Indo-MIM IPO enters its final day with 58.38x subscription. Check GMP, price band, lot size, allotment date, listing schedule and key IPO details.

Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details
Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 16:28 IST

The IPO of Indo-MIM Ltd, a company that specializes in precision engineering, is set to conclude its subscription period on Monday, July 27. There has been huge interest shown in the ₹3,811.21 crore IPO, which has already been subscribed 58.38 times by the time of writing this article (as of 3:19 PM on the last day of bidding). QIBs have shown great interest, followed by NIIs.

The grey market premium for Indo-MIM is reported to be about ₹190. This suggests that the stock is likely to be listed at around ₹675 per share. The premium comes out to be around 39% of the upper price band of ₹485 per share. However, the grey market premium is not an official figure.

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Indo-MIM IPO sees strong demand across investor categories

The IPO received strong interest from institutional as well as retail investors. The QIB portion was subscribed 157.45 times, while the NII category was booked 49.25 times. The retail investor quota was subscribed 6.06 times, and the employee portion received 8.75 times subscription.

The Indo-MIM IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹499.10 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹3,311.21 crore. The price band has been fixed at ₹461-₹485 per share, while the lot size is 30 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of ₹14,550 for one lot.

The IPO opened for subscription on July 23 and closes on July 27. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are likely to list on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

Indo-MIM business profile and financial performance

Indo-MIM was established in 1996 and it is an advanced engineering firm specialized in Metal Injection Molding technology. Indo-MIM manufactures complicated engineering components for automotive, defense, aerospace, medical, and consumer industries.

Apart from MIM, other technologies used by Indo-MIM include Investment Casting, Precision Machining, Ceramic Injection Molding, and 3D metal Printing Technologies. Indo-MIM manufactured more than 6,400 products during FY25, and the firm has over 1,100 customers worldwide. Indo-MIM runs 15 manufacturing units in India, USA, UK, and Mexico.

In terms of financial position, Indo-MIM recorded total income of ₹4,320.70 crore in FY26, representing a rise of 28% compared to FY25. The profit after tax (PAT) of Indo-MIM rose by 26% YoY to ₹533.54 crore.

How will Indo-MIM use the IPO proceeds?

The corporation is also anticipated to make use of the amount of ₹400 crores from the new issue for paying down or pre-paying a part of its existing debts while the remaining amount will be used for general business purposes.

The HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers for the issue, while the MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the same issue. With high demand and positive grey market sentiments for the issue, investors are eagerly waiting for the issue allotment.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Sundar Pichai’s AI Bet Pays Off, So Why Does Alphabet Stock Fall Despite Google’s 24% Revenue Jump?

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Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details
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Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details

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Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details
Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details
Indo-MIM IPO Last Day: Subscription Crosses 58 Times; Check GMP, Price Band and Key Details
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