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Home > Business News > Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More

Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More

Indo-MIM IPO opens for subscription today. Check the latest Indo-MIM IPO GMP, price band, lot size, analysts' recommendations, subscription details, and whether you should apply.

Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More
Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 11:03 IST

The Indo-MIM IPO opened today for subscription and has already become one of the most talked about public issues in the primary market. The name may not be familiar, but you’ve probably used products containing its ingredients without even realising it. Indo-MIM is a leading global manufacturer of miniature precision metal components, used in everything from automobiles and aircraft to smartwatches, surgical instruments and hearing aids – products we all use every day that quietly keep the world running.

The Indo-MIM IPO GMP is also creating a buzz, pointing to robust demand ahead of the company’s foray into the stock market. But is the grey market chatter enough to prompt an investment? Or is it an IPO where company fundamentals matter more than listing premium? Here’s a closer look at this.

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Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today 

Market observers said today the Indo-MIM IPO GMP is at ₹185 per share.

At the upper end of the price band of ₹485, this means an estimated listing price of about ₹670, implying a potential listing gain of nearly 38%. That said, investors should remember that the grey market is not official, and GMP changes almost daily depending on demand. It is only a rough guide to sentiment and should never be the only reason to invest.

Indo-MIM IPO Subscription and Allotment Status

It opened for subscription today and will close on July 27.

As of 10:54 AM on the first day, the issue was subscribed 0.20 times. The retail part was 0.20 times subscribed and the non-institutional investor (NII) category 0.40 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion had no bids at that time.

Indo-MIM IPO Price Details

Particulars Details
IPO Schedule July 23–27, 2026
Price Band ₹461–₹485 per share
IPO Size ₹3,811 crore
Fresh Issue ₹499 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹3,311 crore
Lot Size 30 shares
Estimated Listing Date July 30, 2026
Listing Exchange BSE and NSE
Employee Discount ₹45 per share

Indo-MIM also raised ₹1,141 crore from 92 anchor investors, including several domestic mutual funds, foreign institutional investors and pension funds, ahead of the public offering, indicating strong institutional interest ahead of the IPO opening.

Where Will The IPO Money Be Used?

The new issue will primarily strengthen the company’s balance sheet.

The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for repayment of borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Lower debt should lead to lower interest expense and more financial flexibility going forward.

Strong Financial Performance

Indo-MIM achieved revenues of ₹4,320.70 crore and a net profit of ₹533.54 crore in FY26, showcasing its year-on-year growth trajectory. The continued expansion in revenues and profits reflects the expanding scope of the Indo-MIM’s business both domestically and internationally and its capabilities in sustaining margins in a focused manufacturing sector.

FY25 revenue was ₹3,373.97 crore and net profit ₹423.73 crore, posting healthy year-over-year sales and earnings growth. Post-listing, the company is expected to be valued at around ₹24,000 crore.

Should You Subscribe? 

Most of the broking houses tracking the issue have recommended subscribing to the IPO, although they advise investors to look at it from a medium to long-term perspective rather than only for listing gains.

Analysts believe that the company’s premium valuation is supported by its global leadership in metal injection moulding, strong technology capabilities, integrated manufacturing platform and diversified customer base across several industries. They see long-term opportunities from the global shift of manufacturing away from China, with India emerging as an important alternative production hub.

Brokerages have also highlighted the company’s healthy profitability, export-driven business model, consistent financial growth and the expected improvement in its balance sheet after repayment of debt. Many believe these factors could support earnings growth over the coming years.

Indo-MIM IPO Investment Perspective

The Indo-MIM IPO meets many of the criteria that long-term investors typically seek – a niche business, global leadership, healthy financial growth, strong institutional backing and exposure to sectors that are expected to grow over the next decade.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP is indicating a big listing, but experienced investors know that grey market premiums can change overnight. The bigger story is the quality of the company’s business and the potential for long-term growth. These factors lead most analysts to believe that the IPO is worth a look for investors who can hold their investments beyond the listing day.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: How An IIT Madras Alumnus’ Gift Could Fetch Rs 112 Crore Windfall To The Institute Through Indo-MIM IPO

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Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More

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Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More
Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More
Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More
Indo-MIM IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe To This Rs 3,811 Crore Issue? Check GMP, Price Band And More

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