Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police Iran Israel war update gold and silver rate today Harshil Kalia 600 crore deal Aditya Birla Group Andre Russell dhurandhar 2 is OnePlus Shutting Down Delhi Bus Accident earthquake energy market volatility alan ritchson Hongkong Police
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 25, 2026 12:53:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

New Delhi [India], March 21: The prestigious “Building Bharat Leadership Summit – Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047”, organized by Bharat 24 Channel, was held on Tuesday at the iconic Leela Palace, New Delhi. The grand event witnessed the participation of several Union Ministers, industrialists, builders, and influential personalities from across the country.

On this occasion, Indore-based real estate company Dream Group’s Co-Founders, Mr. Mohanlal Goyal and Mr. Vijay Singhal, were honoured with the “Excellence Award” by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the real estate sector.

You Might Be Interested In

The summit was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse, Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar, among others.

The event featured insightful discussions on national development, industry growth, infrastructure, and the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Mohanlal Goyal stated that their primary objective is to provide people with better and luxurious lifestyles. He highlighted that Dream Group develops residential and commercial projects by keeping customer needs at the forefront.

Co-Founder Mr. Vijay Singhal expressed pride over receiving the award, calling it a significant milestone for the group. The group has successfully delivered more than 20 projects, benefiting hundreds of families, while its commercial developments in prime locations of Indore have evolved into major business hubs.Currently, 10 RERA-registered plotting, commercial, and residential building projects are under construction along the Indore–Ujjain Road and Super Corridor in Indore. The key USP of Dream Group lies in its commitment to timely delivery, legally compliant projects, high-quality construction, and reliable after-sales service.He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of company directors Mr. Ajay Singhal and Mr. Ritesh Goyal in achieving this success. He emphasized that the honour reflects their unwavering commitment to fulfilling every promise made to customers with dedication and integrity.

The summit was chaired by Mr. Jagdish Chandra Katil, Founder of Bharat 24 Channel, who remarked that such platforms play a crucial role in advancing the vision of national development and bringing together leadership from diverse sectors.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Bank Holidays March 2026: Banks to Remain Closed For Four Days From This Date; Check RBI Calendar List

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

‘No Fuel Shortage In India’: BPCL Assures Steady Petrol, Diesel And LPG Supply, Urges Public Not To Panic; Dismiss Rumours

Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

LATEST NEWS

Lalit Modi Had IPL Blueprint Ready in 1997–98, Reveals Former Delhi Capitals Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Redmi 15 SE 5G To Debut Soon In India: 108MP Camera, Snapdragon Chipset, And Curved Display, Check Launch Date And Price

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway

Kia EV2 Launches Globally: Modern Styling, Tech-Rich Interior With Triple Screens, And Two Battery Options – Check All Specs And Price

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Apply for Rechecking And Re-exam, What Students Must Know, Step-By-Step Guide Here

JAKSON Group Partners with Sourav Ganguly to Champion a Sustainable Future

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit
Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit
Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit
Indore’s Dream Group Awarded by Nitin Gadkari at Prestigious Bharat Leadership Summit

QUICK LINKS