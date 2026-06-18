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Home > Business News > Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026

Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026

Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 15:41 IST

Infinity Group Wins Icea Award

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 17: Infinity Group is proud to announce that its flagship residential development, Infinity Baug, has been honoured with the prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026, presented by the Institute of Civil Engineers & Architects (ICEA), Surat, in association with UltraTech Cement Ltd.

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The award was conferred during a distinguished ceremony attended by leading architects, engineers, developers and industry professionals, recognizing projects that demonstrate exceptional standards in structural engineering, construction quality, innovation, durability and execution excellence.

The ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award is regarded as one of the most respected recognitions in the construction industry. It celebrates projects that successfully combine engineering expertise, construction excellence and long-term structural performance while contributing meaningfully to the built environment.

Receiving this honour is a significant milestone for Infinity Baug, a thoughtfully planned residential community offering premium 2- and 3-BHK homes. Designed around the concept of harmonious living amidst nature, the project reflects a perfect balance of modern architecture, quality construction, landscaped green spaces and a lifestyle-focused environment for families.

With its emphasis on open spaces, greenery, efficient planning and superior construction standards, Infinity Baug has emerged as a landmark residential development that exemplifies both aesthetic appeal and engineering excellence. The award serves as a testament to the vision, dedication and collective efforts of the entire team involved in bringing the project to life.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Nirav Koshia, Director, Infinity Group, said:

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from ICEA and UltraTech Cement. Infinity Baug was envisioned as more than just a residential project, it was designed to create a greener, healthier and more fulfilling living experience for families. This award validates our commitment to quality, innovation and excellence in construction and motivates us to continue setting higher benchmarks in every project we undertake.”

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group is a trusted real estate developer committed to creating thoughtfully designed residential communities that combine quality construction, contemporary architecture and sustainable living principles. Driven by a customer-centric approach and a passion for excellence, the group has consistently delivered projects that offer long-term value, enhanced lifestyles and enduring quality.

The recognition of Infinity Baug at the 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026 further reinforces Infinity Group’s commitment to building homes and communities that stand as benchmarks of quality, trust and innovation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026
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Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026
Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026
Infinity Group Receives Prestigious 13th ICEA–UltraTech Outstanding Concrete Structure Award 2026
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