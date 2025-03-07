Infosys Enforces New Hybrid Work Policy: Employees Required To Work In-Office For 10 Days A Month

In an email sent to functional heads, Infosys confirmed that the company will introduce system interventions in its attendance software to ensure compliance with the new policy.

Infosys has announced a new work-from-office (WFO) policy, mandating that employees at Job Level 5 (JL5) and below work from the office for at least 10 days per month. The policy, set to take effect on March 10, 2025, aims to regulate remote work while maintaining flexibility for employees.

In an email sent to functional heads, Infosys confirmed that the company will introduce system interventions in its attendance software to ensure compliance with the new policy. This means that employees will have limited work-from-home (WFH) days, and their WFH requests will no longer be approved by default.

The company stated, “Starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees.”

Who Will Be Affected?

The 3.23 lakh employees at JL5 and below, including team leaders (JL5), software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers, and consultants, will be required to adhere to the 10-day work-from-office (WFO) mandate. However, managers, senior managers, delivery managers, and senior delivery managers (JL6 and above) are exempt from this policy, except for vice presidents.

Why Is Infosys Pushing for More Office Attendance?

The company has maintained a hybrid work policy since November 2023, requiring employees to be in the office for key collaboration weeks each quarter. The latest decision reinforces the importance of in-person teamwork while ensuring a structured approach to remote work.

An Infosys executive emphasized that the move is project-driven rather than a blanket unit-wide requirement. Employees who fail to meet the 10-day WFO minimum may have their leave balance deducted.

Employee Reactions: Mixed Opinions on WFO Mandate

While some employees support the move for better collaboration, others argue that it reduces flexibility and increases commuting stress. One employee, speaking anonymously, said,“Flexibility in remote work saved a lot of commute time and exhaustion. This new rule might reduce efficiency for some employees.”

Infosys’ rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has already linked its 5-day WFO policy to variable pay, indicating a broader industry trend toward stricter hybrid work models.

With the March 10 deadline approaching, employees are preparing for a significant shift in their work routine, as Infosys strengthens its stance on hybrid work compliance.

