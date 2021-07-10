With the onset of the pandemic last year, hospitals worldwide were facing a dire need for medical oxygen. In fact, thousands of people all over the country have lost their loved ones to this growing crisis. At such a critical juncture, a Research Scholar and Philanthropist from Surat responded in record time to stand strong for people affected by Covid-19 at his hometown. Mr Gopal Goswami, originally from Bageshwar, Uttarakhand has been staying in Surat since last 25 years or so. He dispatched an Oxygen Generation Plant (OGP) worth Rs 38 lakh from Surat, Gujarat to Bageshwar via Delhi. And he did everything at his own expense.

He told NewsX that he was born in the hill district of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand to an Army soldier and still has an emotional connect with his hometown. When he heard the news about the critical and immediate need for oxygen in hospitals and COVID Care Centres at his native town of Bageshwar, he was very distressed and decided to help people in his hometown.

When asked upon his immediate stimulus and that how he managed to achieve such a mammoth task, he responded and we quote, “First and foremost, I gathered all the necessary information about the process of dispatching oxygen plant from one city to the other, the safety protocols and other measures to be taken care of. I then made all the arrangements from Surat itself, and later sent the oxygen plant safely from Surat to Bageshwar via Delhi. I was fortunate to get proper guidance and due support from the officials of the Health Department, because of which the Oxygen Generation Plant reached safely and without any hassle and tussle to its destination.” In a short span of time, the oxygen plant was installed at his native village, and started soon to provide oxygen to hospital treating covid patients and those in need. The Oxygen Plant was put to immediate use and was used in providing emergency oxygen to people getting treated in hospital in Uttarakhand.

Adds Mr Gopal, “There was a record increase of COVID positive patients and fatalities per day during the second phase of Covid-19 which was very dreadful. Because of lack of life-saving equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, many people were losing their lives. In such a critical situation, I was bound by my call of duty to serve the people in my hometown who were affected by the virus. I did and will do to my best capacity to serve the people of my country.”

A research scholar, a prolific writer and a proud Indian, Mr Gopal Goswami has done his Masters in Public Administration and is currently pursuing a PhD in Management from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surat. Gopal has profound love for the nation and its culture. He has worked very hard and dedicated his time and efforts to provide necessities and his services to help the people whose lives have been affected by coronavirus.