As we commence a new decade, we realize how far we have come. The technology that was supposed to ease human stress is now vividly used every day. The marketing industry completely narrowed towards the internet which became their place to gain new customers. Which gave an edge to the big corporations that gave access and resources to grow further leaving small businesses far behind the race. Small businesses make up: 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms, 64 percent of net new private-sector jobs, and they all faced problems while growing their presence on various social media platforms. This problem left a huge opportunity for the people around the marketing niche to develop a tool that can help small businesses to grow, which doesn’t require a lot of technical knowledge and is cheap enough for the small business to afford. One such young entrepreneur who decided to venture into the aspects of this situation is Prosingh.

Parwinder Singh, also known as ProSingh, is a teenage entrepreneur, developer, and social media influencer who is striving hard to develop technological solutions that can empower the world, and will contribute to the formation of a better future. At the age of 16, he developed a fully functional web-automation tool, InstaEASY, with a vision to empower small businesses around the globe. InstaEASY is an easy to use web-app, which allows small businesses to connect their Instagram accounts, enter their targeted users, and grow their Instagram accounts & business completely automated with just one click.

Parwinder Singh started learning about programming languages at the age of 13 with the help of Google & YouTube, and he launched his first app at the age of 15, “MoneyRewards” which focused on helping teenagers earn money by using their phones. At the age of 16, he started the InstaEASY website to grow his own Instagram accounts using automation, using which he was able to grow hundreds of followers and impressions every single day. Seeing the scope of the tool, soon he made it public, and using his marketing knowledge; he was able to attract many small businesses towards InstaEASY which also started using it, to grow their Instagram accounts and gain more exposure to their targeted audience. Today InstaEASY is registered in the United States as an LLC ( Limited liability company) and this young Wizz was able to achieve everything without any investment or any involvement of an adult.