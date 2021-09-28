Seems like finally something ecstatic, euphoric and extolling is afoot for the content creators aspiring to build career on social media. Instagram and Facebook recently announced theIndian edition of Creator Day to be scheduled on September 30. As per an Instagram spokesperson, “This day-long virtual event will bestow thousands of aspiring and emerging creators with an opportunity to learn, earn and grow their communities on Instagram and Facebook.”

Creators, Niharika NM and Ruhee Dosani will host the day. Awez Darbar, Ashish Chanchlani, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Sakshi Sindwani and more are some of the few confirmed speakers, with additional expected appearances by some of India’s most influential and up-and-coming creators. The lineup of talent and programming for creator day is designed with a sole intent to help creators build their careers and personal brand, support their wellbeing, and be inspired from creators who’ve monetized well.

The day will consist of sessions on ‘You went viral, now what?’, ‘Reels editing masterclass’, ‘Brand ban gaya friend’, ‘Algorithm mythbusting’, ‘Talk money: Get that coin on FB & Instagram’ amongst others. Some creators will launch their AR effects, and some such as JuhiGodambe will speak about her recently released brand. The day will also include new updates from Instagram and Facebook, as well as industry experts from top agencies and creator-driven companies.

There are other surprises too, including a conversation with rapper and singer Badshah, performance by online sensation Anumita Nadesan, a dance performance by @jodianoorabh and a make-up class by Shantanu Dhope.

Sessions from the day begin at 10am and can partly be viewed by signing up on the event microsite (here). Content from the second half of the day, including the afterparty, can be viewed on the respective speaker’s Instagram accounts. The full lineup of what to expect can be viewed on the event microsite (here) and updates from the event can be followed using #CreatorDayIndia .