International Business Summit & Awards 2026 Concludes Successfully in Jaipur; 150+ Entrepreneurs, MSMEs and Startup Founders Participate

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12: The International Business Summit & Awards 2026, organized by the Indian Council for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (ICEI), concluded successfully in Jaipur after three days of insightful discussions, startup pitching, networking, leadership sessions, and business recognition ceremonies. The summit brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, startup founders, MSME leaders, business owners, investors, professionals, and innovators from more than 15 states across India.

The event served as a powerful platform for fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, investment opportunities, business collaboration, and leadership development while strengthening India’s growing startup and MSME ecosystem.

Day 1: Leadership, Business Growth and Digital Transformation

The summit commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony graced by Smt. Manju Sharma, Hon’ble Member of Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the participants, she highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship-driven economic growth and emphasized the role of innovation and MSMEs in India’s development journey.

The first day featured knowledge sessions by renowned industry experts including Dr. Sanjay Kathuria, Basesh Gala, Ishan Goel, and Sunil Chopra. The speakers shared valuable insights on business growth strategies, working capital management, digital marketing, business automation, leadership excellence, and scaling modern enterprises in a competitive marketplace.

Participants received practical guidance on leveraging technology, strengthening brands, and building sustainable business models for long-term growth.

Day 2: Innovation, Startup Funding and Investor Connect

The second day was graced by Shri Pratap Singh Singhvi, Hon’ble Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on innovation, value creation, and nation-building, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The day featured impactful sessions by distinguished speakers including Pradeep Ojha (Director, MSME) and Dipak Sanghavi, CMD of Nilons, who shared their entrepreneurial journeys and business expansion strategies. Topics such as MSME development, retail growth, business scaling, and building high-performance teams generated significant engagement among participants.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the Live Startup Pitching Session, where more than 20 startups presented their innovative business ideas and growth plans before an esteemed panel of investors.

The investor panel included:

Vinay Peshwa

Devansh Lakhani

Mahavir Pratap Sharma

Anil Joshi

Kishore Khaitan

Chayan Kapoor

The investors evaluated startup business models and provided valuable feedback on investment readiness, fundraising strategies, mentorship opportunities, and business expansion plans. The interactive session created meaningful opportunities for startups to connect directly with potential investors and industry mentors.

Day 3: Financial Excellence, Business Recognition and Awards Ceremony

The concluding day of the summit was graced by Shri Suresh Singh Rawat, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan, as the Chief Guest.

The final day featured expert sessions by CA Vikas Chaturvedi and CA Neeraj Mittal, who shared practical insights on financial management, business compliance, strategic planning, and sustainable business growth.

The summit concluded with a prestigious Awards Ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions across various sectors. Entrepreneurs, MSME owners, startup founders, business leaders, and professionals were honored for their achievements and excellence.

Awards presented during the ceremony included:

ICEI Diamond Honour

ICEI Gold Honour

ICEI Silver Honour

Certificates of Recognition

The recognition celebrated innovation, leadership, business excellence, and entrepreneurial achievements across diverse industries.

The list of Awardees as follows:

NAME OF AWARDEE POSITION ORGANISATION KEYURKUMAR BIRSENSINGH JUREL FOUNDER AND CEO Shivashraya Hotels And Hospitality Ventures Private Limited SURENDRA KUMAR RAO FOUNDER & CEO Rajasthan Business Development Corporation LLP SACHIN UPADHAY FOUNDER Sachin Upadhay GOPESH BHARDWAJ FOUNDER GOPESH INTERIOR FURNITURE & HOUSE RATNA DEY CEO Trisha Garments VIKRANT KUMAR KHETAN MANAGING DIRECTOR Sree Astalaxmi Spinning Mills Private Limited, Agrawal Ginning and Pressing Private Limited, And Salasar Balaji Industries PUNEET SETHI FOUNDER BIOHUBB LABS Dr. M M QURESHI FOUNDER CIVIC RAVI NAIK MARKETING MANAGER RTEX ELECTRONICS ABHISHEK JAIN FOUNDER Taxzeal Consultant DEEPAK PURI CHAIRMAN Jindal Fintech Private Limited JAGMOHAN AGARWAL FOUNDER Narayani Sanjog ALISHA KHANAM CO FOUNDER Celtic SUNILCHOPRA YOUR WIN COACH DEEPIKA JAIN FOUNDER CTutor ALOK KUMAR FOUNDER & CEO Thore Network Private Limited NITESH MITTAL FOUNDER Nikuj Infra Builders RAMESHWAR CHOUDHARY FOUNDER Officer Building Matiral RIZWAN KHAN FOUNDER & CEO The RealWood Studio SUSOBHAN JANA FOUNDER & CEO JANA IDEAL RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED SANJEEV AGRAWAL FOUNDER Dreamsoft4u Private Limited AMIT SHELLY SCHOOL OF GLOBAL LEADERSHIP GOPAL DASH BAGHEL DIRECTOR COUNCIL OF COLLEGE SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE IN INDIA AMMIIT JAAIIN FOUNDER Insightyfy Analytics SHUBHAM GUPTA FOUNDER GHASI RAM SONS PRIVATE LIMITED KESHAV GUPTA FOUNDER & CEO Amigas Green Tech Private Limited PUNEET DATTA CEO ALL ABOUT STARTUPS ROHIT SRIVASTAVA FOUNDER RoRa Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd. VIKRAM JAIN FOUNDER Viratra Trading Company SAGAR BHATT CO FOUNDER/PRINCIPAL DESIGNER Samhitha Design Studio DIPENDRA RAJPUT FOUNDER LAXMI INDUSTRIES Dr. SURENDRA BAJAJ FOUNDER ELECTROMECH SARFRAZ KHAN FOUNDER SOILTECH FERTILIZER & CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED DHANANJAY SHARMA FOUNDER & CEO DAARS Instruments Private Limited JAGDISH GURJAR FOUNDER ECOLIVELIHOOD CREATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED AJEET SHUKLA FOUNDER SEEMA GRAHUDHYOG SUMIT KUMAWAT FOUNDER Grow Insight Solution LLP VINAY PAL SINGH FOUNDER GDIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED DEVENDRA SINGH TANWAR FOUNDER Homedesign24hours HARSH VERMA FOUNDER Prerna Events & Wedding Planners India Dr. GYASI RAM GUPTA FOUNDER Shashi Seva Shanthan RAJANN BHATTACHARYA FOUNDER North East Chamber of Commerce & Industry ( NECCI)

Global Enterprise ROHITASH BANSAL FOUNDER Astrologer MAHIPAL SINGH CHAWLA CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR Brewjoy SHUBHAM SAXENA FOUNDER Colladome IT Network Solutions Private Limited RAHUL VEERVAL FOUNDER Pizza Burst RINOY K JOSEPH FOUNDER Stellin Solar SACHIN KUMAR RATHORE FOUNDER Aneexa Group ASHISH SINGH FOUNDER Green India Solution Dr. HEMANT KUMAR SHARMA FOUNDER Health Shastra ANTIMA SHARMA FOUNDER Hit Bite SETH SINGH RAWAT FOUNDER Local2Global Mart Private Limited

Strengthening India’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, CA Abhishek Jain and Puneet Sethi, Founders of ICEI, stated that the International Business Summit & Awards 2026 successfully created a dynamic platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, business leaders, and innovators from across the country.

They emphasized that the summit facilitated meaningful collaborations, investment opportunities, knowledge exchange, mentorship, and strategic partnerships that will contribute to the growth of India’s startup and MSME ecosystem.

The Jaipur edition of the summit has emerged as a significant initiative in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership development, startup funding readiness, and sustainable business growth. The success of the event reinforces ICEI’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and building a stronger, more competitive business ecosystem for India.

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