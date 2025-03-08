Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  International Women's Day 2025: Top 5 Women Investors In India

International Women’s Day 2025: Top 5 Women Investors In India

On International Women's Day 2025, we recognize the growing influence of women in India's stock market. While traditionally dominated by men, women are now increasingly making their mark by actively managing portfolios and making investment decisions.

On International Women’s Day 2025, we recognize the growing influence of women in India’s stock market. While traditionally dominated by men, women are now increasingly making their mark by actively managing portfolios and making investment decisions. Here are the top 5 women investors in India, showcasing their portfolios, stocks, and net worth.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Portfolio, Stocks, Net Worth
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India’s “Warren Buffett,” has a portfolio valued at over ₹16,750.2 crore. She holds 20 stocks, with notable investments in Titan Company, Indian Hotels, and Tata Communications.
Top stocks include:

  • Titan Company (₹2,937.9 crore)
  • Indian Hotels (₹1,063.4 crore)
  • Crisil (₹1,705 crore)
  • Fortis Healthcare (₹1,935 crore)

Dolly Khanna Portfolio, Stocks, Net Worth
Investing since 1996, Dolly Khanna has a portfolio valued at ₹380.5 crore. She holds 19 stocks with key investments in India Metals & Ferro Alloys, Mangalore Chemicals, and Stove Kraft.
Top stocks include:

  • India Metals & Ferro Alloys (₹41 crore)
  • Mangalore Chemicals (₹29 crore)
  • Som Distilleries (₹34.3 crore)

Shivani Tejas Trivedi Portfolio, Net Worth
Shivani Tejas Trivedi holds 11 stocks, with a net worth of ₹849.4 crore. Notable investments include AstraZeneca Pharma and Atul.
Top stocks include:

  • AstraZeneca Pharma (₹448.3 crore)
  • Atul (₹169.2 crore)
  • NOCIL (₹29.7 crore)

Sangeetha S Portfolio, Stocks, Net Worth
Sangeetha S has a diverse portfolio of 109 stocks, with a net worth of ₹463.7 crore. Her investments span across various sectors, including healthcare, chemicals, and infrastructure.
Top stocks include:

  • Lotus Eye Hospital (₹24 crore)
  • Pondy Oxides & Chem (₹26.5 crore)
  • Mufin Green Finance (₹25.4 crore)

Ankita Vasishtha Portfolio, Net Worth
Ankita Vasishtha holds just one stock—Athena Global Technologies—with a net worth of ₹1.3 crore. She owns 178,228 shares of the company.

These women are breaking barriers and redefining the investment landscape in India, showcasing their resilience and financial acumen.

