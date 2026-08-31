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Home > Business News > Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-31 19:38 IST

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31: The BBA Department of  Invertis University, Bareilly, once again showcased the excellence of its academic environment, as two of Invertis students, Ayush Rastogi and Anushka Srivastava, clinched their spots in the National Grand Finale of the NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026.

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Ayush Rastogi, a 5th Semester BBA student, and Anushka Srivastava, a 3rd Semester BBA student, performed brilliantly at the North Regional Round at Scope Convention Centre, New Delhi, to reach the National Grand Finale.

A Competitive Field, A Standout Performance

The North Regional Round attracted entries from 60 teams representing colleges and universities from Northern India. The competition witnessed some of the region’s brightest young minds in the domain of financial literacy and securities-market knowledge. Ayush and Anushka initially underwent a proctored preliminary round to move on to the stage round, the final leg of the regional competition.

It was in the stage round that the Invertis pair shone brightly as they clinched the 2nd Position (First Runner-up) in the competition. The feat earned them a deserving slot at the NFLQ 2026 National Grand Finale, which will see the best young talents from Invertis University battling it out at the national level.

All Expenses Were Sponsored by NISM

To highlight NISM’s appreciation for the students’ achievements after they entered this stage of the contest, the National Institute of Securities Markets offered to sponsor Ayush and Anushka’s participation in the National Grand Finale. It covered the travelling, lodging and feeding expenses for the duration of the event, which showed that NISM was committed to developing the next generation of financial literacy advocates.

Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

What’s Next

The two students will now participate in the National Grand Finale to be held at the NISM Campus, Mumbai. NISM is one of the premier institutes for securities-market education in the country, under the regulatory purview of SEBI.

University Extends Congratulations

Invertis University congratulates Ayush Rastogi and Anushka Srivastava on the achievement and wishes them success in taking Invertis University’s tag onto the national level while carrying the knowledge of financial literacy and securities market imbibed in them through the Faculty of Management, with the constant support of the teachers in BBA department.

Invertis University shall continue to encourage students to participate in such national level competitions while practising the applied learning, which the University’s management courses are based on. Invertis University is always eager to give the students an opportunity to demonstrate and explore their potential beyond the classroom and this NISM-SEBI National Competition is yet another example.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale
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Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

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Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale
Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale
Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale
Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

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