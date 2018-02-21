UP Investor summit 2018: Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government is seeking for an investment of about Rs. 1 lakh crore (approx $15 billion) from the Investors summit 2018. Business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Gautam Adani registered their presence. Yogi Adityanath government is rolling out a red carpet for the capitalists to invest at a big scale. The administration is also showcasing a state that is most populous, a big market and also free of organised crime.

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government is hoping a big from the investor summit 2018. UP government is seeking for an investment of about Rs. 1 lakh crore (approx $15 billion). In the UP investor summit 2018, many business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group and Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group registered their presence. Uttar Pradesh government wants to pull out at all stops to make the investors summit a grand success.

It is for the first time that Special task force (STF) is being used to monitor industrialists that even an organised crime like extortions being stopped, says Intelligence officer.

A few days ago, ADG Anand Kumar and IG (STF) Amitabh Yash have met with 400 businessmen in Noida a program Hear To Be Heard, where industrialists shared the challenges they are facing from the side of officials. Behind the Investors’ meet officials admitted that return of the rule of law to a large extent has cheered the industry owners.

