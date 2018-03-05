Karti Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court on Monday to seek the quashing of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media case. As per his petition, the businessman has challenged the summons on the basis that the ED has no jurisdiction in the issue. The bench heard the plea and has scheduled the hearing to Tuesday.

In his petition, the 46-year-old businessman has challenged the summons on the basis that the ED has no authority to issue such notices on the basis of FIR lodged by the CBI

After the arrest of Karti Chidambaram by Central Bureau of Investigation for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s son has moved Supreme Court on Monday and sought the cancelling of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the INX Media case. The Supreme Court will go through his request tomorrow. Karti Chidambaram has been under the watch of CBI from a decade for allegedly asking a bribe to regularise investments made by a television company, INX media group. Ever since the ED is looking into allegations regarding the money laundering linked to the businessman.

In his petition, the 46-year-old businessman has challenged the summons on the basis that the ED has no authority to issue such notices on the basis of FIR lodged by the CBI. The petition was placed before the bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, which agreed to hear it along with the other pending matter scheduled for hearing on March 6. During his last appearance before the ED, he told the investigating officers that he was deposing before the agency ‘under protest’. It was last year, that the ED found some documents related to INX Media deal on the computer of Karti’s CA, who has been arrested too.

ALSO READ: INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram taken to Mumbai by CBI; likely to be confronted with Indrani and Peter Mukerjea

Coming to the political ground, Chidambaram and his party Congress is calling the arrest an attempt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divert people from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, which allegedly involves Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. But the arrest has helped the BJP to guard themselves against the questions raised by the Opposition regarding the PNB fraud case.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: NewsX Exclusive: Karti Chidambaram opened and shut accounts in Metro Bank UK: Sources

ALSO READ: INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till March 6 by Patiala House Court

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App