Supreme Court has refused to grant interim relief to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case on Tuesday, March 6. Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the petition filed by Karti Chidambaram in order to cancel the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per latest updates in the INX media case, Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the petition filed by Karti Chidambaram in order to cancel the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, March 6. Supreme Court has refused to grant interim relief to the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. SC has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against Karti Chidambaram. It posted the further hearing of the matter on March 9. Thus, there has been no relief for Karti Chidambaram for now.

“We are willing to co-operate in every way and we also did so. I am worried about my arrest.” Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court appearing for Karti Chidambaram during the hearing of INX media case. The apex court has posted the matter to March 9 and sought a response from CBI and ED. On the other hand, CBI is seeking an extension of Karti’s custody before the trial court. Karti Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media money laundering case on the basis of statements given by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was also present during the hearing against Karti Chidambaram in Patiala House Court.

Karti Chidambaram had challenged the ED summons on the basis that they have no authority to issue such notices on the basis of FIR lodged by the CBI. The petition was placed before the bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, which agreed to hear it along with the other pending matter scheduled for hearing on March 6. In 2007, Karti Chidambaram was accused of helping INX Media with clearance a foreign investment of over Rs 300 crore from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).

