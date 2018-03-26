The apex court on Monday, March 26, extended the interim relief bail granted by the Delhi High Court till April 2 to Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram from the conviction in the INX Media case. On March 24, Saturday a special court in Delhi granted anticipatory bail to Karti Chidmnbaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

In a major relief, the Supreme Court on Monday, March 26, extended the interim relief bail granted by the Delhi High Court till April 2 to Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram from the conviction in the INX Media case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported ANI. This is not the first time when the apex court has extended the date. Earlier Sc on March 15 extended March 26 the interim relief granted by Delhi High Court.

On March 24, Saturday a special court in Delhi granted anticipatory bail to Karti Chidmnbaram in the Aircel-Maxis case. OP Saini, a special CBI judge reserved the order by granting protection from arrest to Karti till April 16, however on the condition that he will appear before the investigating officer in the case whenever he is summoned. Senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karti, said that there was neither any allegations against Karti in the case nor was anything to show that he knew the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) official.

The INX Media money laundering case, registered by the CBI, relates to FIPB approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjea, for receiving foreign funds in 2007 which also involves Karti Chidmnbaram. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

