Home > Business > iPhone 17 Pro & Air Users Are Reporting Scratches: What Apple Doesn’t Want You To Know

iPhone 17 series have hit the market, however, some users of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air are reporting issues with scratches and visible wear on their new iPhone devices, mostly in some colour variants.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 23, 2025 09:45:00 IST

iPhone 17 series have hit the market, Apple enthusiast are excited to explore the new features. Though, some users of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air are reporting issues with scratches and visible wear on their new iPhone devices, mostly in some colour variants. These concerns are floating questions about the long-term robustness of the latest iPhones models.

iPhone 17 Pro & Air: Scratches on Specific Colour Variants

Numerous users, mainly those who bought the Deep Blue iPhone 17 Pro and Space Black iPhone Air, have reported noticeable scratches and marks on their devices. Images shared on social media platforms, particularly X, show these marks appearing after quite short periods of use. In spite of the presence of Ceramic Shield technology, which Apple sells as providing scratch resistance, these issues are becoming a talking point amongst consumers.

iPhone 17 Pro & Air: Material Specifications and Durability Features

The iPhone 17 Pro features an aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminium unibody, an exit from the titanium used in previous models. This material is promoted as more durable, while the phone also contains Ceramic Shield 2 for added scratch and crack resistance. The Pro models come with an IP68 rating, which guards against dust and water.

Conversely, the iPhone Air is made with a titanium chassis, said to be tougher than aluminium. Comparatively, the Pro models, it uses Ceramic Shield technology on the back panel and Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, in addition to an IP68 rating meant for water and dust resistance. In spite of these high-tech materials, some of the users are questioning whether the devices are as scratch-resistant as assured.

What Should Users of iPhone 17 Pro & Air Do?

By increasing reports of visible scratches, iPhone 17 users are recommended to handle their iPhone devices with additional care and consider using additional protective covers to prevent more damage. Apple, however, has not yet addressed the issue, and it remains to be seen if this needs an investigation into the materials they have used. 

Tags: appleApple iPhoneApple iPhone 17apple iphone 17 proIphone 17 AiriPhone 17 ProScratch in iPhoneScratch in iPhone 17

