iPHONE COSTS MAY TRIPLE: Industry Experts Warn Of 3,000 Dollar Hike if Apple Moves Manufacturing To US

Industry leaders stated that manufacturing iPhones in the United States could raise production costs to USD 3,000 per unit, nearly three times the current cost of USD 1,000. The statement follows remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said he urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to limit the company’s manufacturing expansion in India. Experts warned that shifting production from India or China to the US could trigger significant cost hikes and disrupt Apple’s supply chain strategy. Industry members highlighted the implications for both Apple and consumers if the tech giant considers such a move.

Experts Respond To Trump’s Statement On Apple

Prashant Girbane, Director General of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), responded directly to President Trump’s remarks. He said, “A lot better thought would prevail both in the Apple company and the US administration. They would realise the following facts. First, if they decide to manufacture in the USA as compared to China, India, or Vietnam, a USD 1,000 iPhone would cost USD 3,000. Are American consumers willing to pay USD 3,000 for that iPhone?”

Girbane also noted that 80 per cent of Apple’s manufacturing currently takes place in China, supporting around 5 million jobs. He clarified that Apple’s expansion in India represents a shift from China, not the US. “The manufacturing and jobs are not moving away from the USA to India, they are moving from China to India so that they would have a diversified supply chain,” he added.

Apple Strengthens Base In India

NK Goyal, Chairman of the Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association (TEMA), pointed out that Apple has already produced iPhones worth over USD 22 billion from India in the past year. He said, “Apple has three manufacturing facilities in India and plans for two more.” He added, “If Apple moves out of India, it will be in big losses because the tariff restrictions are coming up globally and are subject to change very often.”

Potential Impact On Indian Economy

Jaideep Ghosh, former partner at KPMG, stated that in FY 2025, iPhones worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore were manufactured in India, marking a rise from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year. He emphasized that the Apple ecosystem plays a crucial role in India's manufacturing landscape and contributes significantly to the economy. Ghosh noted that the presence of Apple supports employment and growth in related sectors. He warned that if Apple shifts its manufacturing base out of India in the long term, it could negatively impact employment levels and disrupt the local supply chain that supports the ecosystem. (With Inputs From ANI)