IPO Fever: Ready To Catch The Next Big Wave? Here Are The IPOs To Watch Next Week

Ever wondered how a company like Facebook or Airbnb ends up on the stock market? That magic moment is called an IPO — Initial Public Offering!

An IPO is when a private company decides to go public by selling shares to regular folks like you and me. Why? To raise money for growth, pay off debts, or just let early investors finally cash in (hey, they’ve waited long enough!).

So how does it work?

First, the company teams up with investment banks (called underwriters), fills out loads of paperwork (hello, S-1 form!), and then goes on a “roadshow” — basically a big sales pitch to investors. If all goes well, the company sets a price, lists its stock on an exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ, and voilà — it’s trading!

Sounds exciting, right? It is, but it’s not all confetti and champagne. IPOs can be risky. Stock prices can swing wildly, and companies now face more rules and public scrutiny. Plus, insiders usually can’t sell their shares right away (thanks, lock-up period!).

Famous IPOs?

Think Facebook (2012), Airbnb (2020), and Rivian (2021).

So, next time you see a company “going public,” you’ll know what the buzz is all about!

IPO Season Is Heating Up — But Is Your Portfolio Ready for the Ride?

So, you’ve heard the experts: IPO season is heating up, and the market is buzzing louder than your office WhatsApp group on bonus day. With some IPOs doubling investors’ money right after listing, it’s seriously tempting to jump in feet-first, right? But hold that click, because not all that glitters is listing gold.

Upcoming IPOs might look like golden tickets, but here’s the catch: the Grey Market Premium (GMP) isn’t always your fortune-telling friend. It can soar, crash, and toss your expectations into a spin cycle. If the listing day reality doesn’t match the hype, you could end up with a whole lot of regret and not much return.

Pro tip?

Don’t let the FOMO run your portfolio. IPOs are not lottery tickets — they’re long-term investments. While some might deliver fast gains, the real magic often takes time. Think of your investment like planting a seed: you don’t expect a tree the next morning, do you?

Patience pays. Companies like Infosys, TCS, and even newer names have shown that waiting and watching often beats rushing and regretting.

So, before you dive into the IPO buzz, step back, do your homework, and remember: smart moves beat fast moves every time.

The IPOs Buzz Incoming, Check Out The List:

Upcoming IPOs on Dalal Street (July 21 onwards):

PropShare Titania (REIT) Second scheme launch Issue size: ₹473 crore Subscription period: July 21 to July 25 Price band: ₹10–10.6 lakh per unit

Indiqube Spaces IPO opens: July 23 Target amount: ₹700 crore Price band: ₹225–237 per share

GNG Electronics IPO opens: July 23 Target amount: ₹460.4 crore Price band: ₹225–237 per share

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opens: July 24 Issue size: ₹759.6 crore Price band: To be announced

Shanti Gold International IPO opens: July 25 Fresh issue of 1.8 crore shares Price band: To be announced



SME IPOs to Watch Starting July 21

Savy Infra & Logistics Issue size: ₹69.98 crore Price band: ₹114–120 per share Subscription starts: July 21

Swastika Castal Issue size: ₹14.07 crore Price: ₹65 per share Subscription starts: July 21

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants Issue size: ₹93.75 crore Price band: ₹237–250 per share Subscription starts: July 22

TSC India Issue size: ₹25.9 crore Price band: ₹68–70 per share Subscription starts: July 23

Patel Chem Specialities Issue size: ₹58.8 crore Price band: ₹82–84 per share Subscription starts: July 25



Note: All these SME IPOs have a three-day subscription window, except for PropShare Titania.

IPO Listings Scheduled for July 21 and Following Days: Anthem Biosciences (Mainboard) Listing date: July 21 IPO subscription: 63.86 times Issue price: ₹570 per share Expected listing premium: 20–25%

Spunweb Nonwoven (SME Segment) Listing date: July 21 on NSE Emerge IPO subscription: 3.78 times

Monika Alcobev (SME Segment) Listing date: July 23 on BSE SME IPO subscription: 233.35 times



Investors can choose from sectors like real estate, hospitality, infrastructure, and technology in this busy IPO week.

Ready To Ride the IPO Wave?

With so many IPOs launching and listing this week, Dalal Street is buzzing like never before! Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just IPO-curious, there’s plenty to catch your eye across sectors and segments. The big question is — are you ready to dive in? Remember, while the excitement is real, doing your homework and making informed choices can turn this IPO wave into your next smart move. So, what’s your next step? Are you watching from the sidelines or jumping in?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

