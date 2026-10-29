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Home > Business News > IPO Opening Announcement of Vectras Enprocon Limited on BSE SME Platform

IPO Opening Announcement of Vectras Enprocon Limited on BSE SME Platform

IPO Opening Announcement of Vectras Enprocon Limited on BSE SME Platform

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-29 16:31 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29: Vectras Enprocon Limited, a Gujarat-based Integrated solution provider in critical midstream and downstream infrastructure for the oil & Gas Industry has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of up to 50,52,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

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The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 40,56,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 9,96,000 equity shares. The Company has fixed the price band at ₹99 to ₹105 per equity share, Issue Size ₹ 53.05 Cr. (At Upper Price Band) with a lot size of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

About Vectras Enprocon Limited

Incorporated in 2021, Vectras Enprocon Limited is an Ahmedabad-based Integrated solution provider in critical midstream and downstream infrastructure for the oil & Gas Industry. The Company provides integrated services encompassing design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of pipeline networks, combined oil and gas station works, and allied infrastructure facilities. Company’s core offering is combined station work, midstream & downstream pipeline projects, related facilities and other allied infrastructure services.

The Company has developed capabilities in executing cross-country pipelines, spur pipelines, city gas infrastructure and associated civil and mechanical works, serving public-sector and private-sector customers across multiple Indian states.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had an unexecuted order book of ₹18,327.88 lakh across 34 projects, comprising ₹11,629.03 lakh from combined oil and gas station works, ₹5,945.72 lakh from pipeline works and ₹753.13 lakh from other allied infrastructure services.

Its project portfolio spans multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha, reflecting its geographical expansion beyond Gujarat.

The Object of the issue:

  1. Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by our Company
  2. Funding long-term working capital requirement of our Company
  3. General Corporate Purpose

Issue Details

Category Share Reservation
Fresh Issue 40,56,000 Equity Shares
Offer for sale 9,96,000 Equity Shares
Total offer size 50,52,000 Equity Shares
Market maker reservation 2,53,200 Equity Shares
Net offer to public 47,98,800 equity shares
Total QIB portion 23,98,800 Equity Shares
Anchor Investor Portion 14,38,800 Equity Shares
Net QIB portion 960,000 Equity Shares
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 7,20,000 Equity Shares
Individual Investors (Retail) 16,80,000 Equity Shares

Issue Period & capital structure

Particulars Details
Anchor portion opens/closes Thursday, 29th October, 2026
Issue opens Friday, 30th October, 2026
Issue closes Tuesday, 3rd November, 2026
Pre Issue Equity Shares 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares
Post Issue Equity Shares 1,90,56,000 Equity Shares

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Offer.

Financial Performance

Particulars For the period ended September 30,2026 FY26 FY25 FY24
Revenue from operations 7,193.86 11,980.20 8,048.03 5,431.89
EBITDA 1,454.04 2,401.29 1,504.88 867.17
EBITDA Margin 20.21 % 20.04 % 18.70 % 15.96 %
PAT 910.25 1,543.27 1,016.77 581.19
PAT Margin 12.65 % 12.88 % 12.63% 10.70%

Disclaimer: VECTRAS ENPROCON LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Gujarat, and thereafter with SEBI and the Stock Exchange. The Red Herring Prospectus is available on the website of the Book Running Lead Manager at Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and the Company at www.vectrasgroup.com. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk; for details relating to the same, please refer to the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled “Risk Factors”. Further, each Applicant, where required, agrees that such Applicant will not sell or transfer any Equity Shares or create any economic interest therein, including any offshore derivative instruments, such as participatory notes, issued against the Equity Shares or any similar security, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable laws and legislation in each jurisdiction, including India.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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IPO Opening Announcement of Vectras Enprocon Limited on BSE SME Platform
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IPO Opening Announcement of Vectras Enprocon Limited on BSE SME Platform

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IPO Opening Announcement of Vectras Enprocon Limited on BSE SME Platform
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