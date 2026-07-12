IPO Rush Next Week: SBI Funds Management, Alpine Texworld Open; What Should Investors Track?

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set to see 3 new public issues and 4 listings, keeping the market busy next week. The primary market is set for another active week with three new public issues to open from July 14 and a slew of recently closed IPOs gearing up for their stock market debut. The SBI Funds Management IPO is expected to be the biggest attraction, as it is one of the largest public issues of the year, alongside the mainboard issue Alpine Texworld and the SME issue Millworks Technologies.

For the IPO market watchers, the upcoming week will feature offerings on both the mainboard and the SME board.

SBI Funds Management IPO takes center stage

The biggest issue next week will be SBI Funds Management, which plans to raise about Rs 9,813 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The IPO will be open for subscription from July 14 to July 16 at a price band of Rs 545-574 per share.

The entire issue is an OFS by the promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holdings. This means that the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and not the company.

“Our company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image as well as provide a public market for the equity shares in India,” the red herring prospectus (RHP) said.

Retail investors can place bids in lots of 26 shares. Currently, SBI Funds Management is the largest asset management company in the country in terms of assets under management (AUM).

Alpine Texworld to pump in fresh capital

Textile manufacturer Alpine Texworld will open its Rs 126 crore mainboard IPO from July 14 to July 16.

The issue is a fresh issue that is priced between Rs 100 and Rs 105 a share. One lot comprises 142 shares.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds for setting up a new weaving unit, repayment of debt and meeting general corporate expenses. The Ahmedabad-based company has reported strong financial growth in FY26 with revenue growing by more than 44% and net profit rising sharply from last year.

Millworks Technologies’ SME IPO opens

In the meantime, Millworks Technologies will open its Rs 160 crore IPO on the SME platform during the same period.

The engineering business makes precision components for several sectors, including aerospace, defence, rail, metro, drones and semiconductors.

The IPO price band is Rs 315-331 per share, with a lot size of 400 shares. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to purchase machinery, meet working capital needs, and fund other corporate activities, the company said.

IPO listings to watch next week

In addition to fresh issues, investors will also be watching several companies making their stock market debut.

Company Expected Listing Date Kusumgar July 15 Laser Power & Infra July 16 Devson Catalyst July 16 Happy Steels July 16

IPOs closing next week

Investors looking to apply before the subscription window shuts should note that the following IPOs will close on July 13:

Company Segment Laser Power & Infra Mainboard Devson Catalyst SME Happy Steels SME

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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