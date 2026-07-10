IPS Academy Hosts Grand Premiere of Bose: The Biggest Cover Up Ever

Imdore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9: IPS Academy, Indore, hosted the grand premiere of the much-awaited film Bose: The Biggest Cover Up Ever. Based on a little-explored chapter of Indian history, the film was screened in a dignified and celebratory atmosphere in the presence of the cast, filmmakers, academicians, and distinguished guests from the city.

A notable highlight of the film is that several key scenes were shot on the lush and architecturally rich campus of IPS Academy. The institution’s scenic landscape and impressive infrastructure served as the backdrop for many important sequences, making the premiere a matter of pride for the academy.

Director Rajesh Gupta, along with the film’s cast and production team, attended the premiere. Expressing his gratitude, he thanked Architect Achal K. Choudhary, Chairman of IPS Academy, for the institution’s unwavering support, excellent facilities, and warm cooperation throughout the filming process. He praised the campus for its beauty, disciplined environment, and the exceptional assistance extended by the academy.

Congratulating the entire film team, Architect Achal K. Choudhary, Chairman of IPS Academy, said that films of this nature are not merely a source of entertainment but also play an important role in bringing significant historical events closer to the younger generation. He wished the film great success and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to promoting art, culture, and meaningful cinema.

Dr. Manita Saxena, Principal of the School of Architecture, IPS Academy, was also present on the occasion. She congratulated the director and the entire team and expressed hope that the film would inspire greater curiosity and awareness about India’s history among audiences.

During the premiere, the cast and filmmakers interacted with the audience and shared their experiences from the making of the film. The event reflected a unique blend of patriotism, historical awareness, and cinematic excellence.

The programme was gracefully anchored by Architect Harshika Kemkar and Architect Prateek Ahirwar, whose engaging and well-coordinated presentation added to the grandeur of the event.

Following the screening, the audience appreciated the film’s compelling presentation, thought-provoking subject, and technical excellence. The successful premiere at IPS Academy marked yet another milestone in the institution’s continued contribution to cultural and creative initiatives.

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