Iran War Impact: Don’t Wait for Diwali to Buy an AC or TV, Prices May Rise Up to 8 Per Cent From October 1, Here’s Why

The festive shopping season may get more expensive for consumers this year. Several appliance and consumer electronics companies are preparing to raise prices from October 1. Air conditioners could see the biggest increase. Prices are expected to rise by around 5-8 per cent. Some refrigerators, washing machines and LED TVs could also become costlier by 2-4 per cent.

The price increases come just before the peak festive shopping period. Onam, Dussehra and Diwali are among the biggest sales periods for appliance companies. Industry estimates suggest this period contributes around 30-40 per cent of their annual sales.

AC Prices May Rise Up to 8 Per Cent From October 1

Air conditioners are expected to see one of the sharpest price increases. Companies including Blue Star, Haier India and Daikin India have indicated price hikes. LG and Bosch Home Comfort have also raised AC prices by around 5 per cent, according to reports.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company had already increased prices of ACs and deep freezers by 5-8 per cent.

“All the commodity prices have been going up because of the war. Copper, steel and plastics have all become costlier,” he told PTI.

The increase is linked to higher input costs. Copper is particularly important for AC manufacturers. Haier India has said it plans to increase room AC prices by around 5 per cent from October 1. It has also indicated that further increases could come after Diwali and again in January if costs remain high.

TV, Fridge and Washing Machine Prices Also Set to Rise

The price increase is not limited to ACs. LED TVs, refrigerators and washing machines could also become more expensive. Haier has indicated a 2-3 per cent increase in several categories.

Super Plastronics, which sells television brands including Thomson, Kodak and Blaupunkt in India, plans to increase TV prices by around 7 per cent after October. Its other appliance prices have already risen by 4-5 per cent.

Television prices could vary depending on screen size. Videotex Director Arjun Bajaj said, “Television prices for smaller screen sizes could rise by up to 20 per cent, while larger screen sizes may see increases of up to 10 per cent, depending on screen size.”

Why Are Appliance Prices Increasing?

The main reason is the rising cost of raw materials. Copper, aluminium and steel have become more expensive. Crude-linked materials have also added to manufacturing costs. Higher freight charges and currency volatility are adding further pressure on companies. Godrej Enterprises Group executive vice president Kamal Nandi said commodity prices had risen 8-10 per cent since the previous revision.

“Price hikes of 5-7 per cent across categories will happen. The timing may differ from brand to brand, with some implementing it from October and others from November, but it has to happen,” he told PTI.

Will Diwali Discounts Offset the Price Hike?

Consumers may still find products at older prices for some time. Dealers and distributors stocked products before the expected price increases. This means some older inventory could remain available during the early part of the festive season.

Godrej’s Kamal Nandi said, “There are pipelines which will last for about a month to one-and-a-half months. Diwali should largely get covered with old-price inventory. Post-Diwali, the new prices will certainly take effect.”

However, the situation could change if raw material prices continue to rise. This is still not the end, as Haier has indicated that the cumulative price increase could reach around 15 per cent between October and January if the hikes are implemented.

For consumers planning to buy an AC, TV, refrigerator or washing machine during the festive season, the final price may therefore depend on the brand, model, existing stock and discounts available at the time of purchase.