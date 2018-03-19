Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a partnership with India's leading cab aggregator Ola to provide door to door cab facility to the Indian Railways passengers. Through this service, the commuters can even book cab 7 days before their date of travel. As per the newly change guidelines, a passenger can transfer the confirmed ticket to another family member such as father, mother, sibling, children or spouse.

In a positive step for railway passengers, subsidiary of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a partnership with India’s leading cab aggregator Ola to provide door to door cab facility to the Indian Railways passengers. The tie up between IRCTC and Ola will allow Indian Railways passengers to book an can through IRCTC Rail connect application and official website. Through this service, the commuters can even book cab 7 days before their date of travel. To help passengers, Railways has also decided to allow passenhers to book the cab when they arrive at the railway station. The Ola cab facility will provide all kind of services to railway passengers such as Micro, Mini, Prime, Sedan, Prime Play, Auto and Share.

The Railway passengers can also book the cab through IRCTC outlets available at railway stations across the country or Ola’s self serving kiosks. The railway passengers firstly need to open the IRCTC Rail Connect application and website through their registered login id and password. Now you need to click on the service section, select the Book a cab option. The commuters should make sure that they have the latest and updated version of the application, if they want to book the cab through mobile. Finally, select the preferred cab option. IRCTC in a statement said the new facility will allow their passengers to provide last mile connectivity. This is not the first time that Railways has initiated such kind of initiative. Recently, Indian Railways has announced that now passengers who have reserved their tickets can now transfer their confirmed ticket to another person.

ALSO READ: K Chandrashekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, discuss ‘federal front’ for 2019

As per the newly change guidelines, a passenger can transfer the confirmed ticket to another family member such as father, mother, sibling, children or spouse. But, to make these changes successfully a passenger would need to submit a written request for 24 hours of scheduled travel. Also, In a bid to promote digital and cashless transactions, Central government’s Ministry of Railways has decided that from now no Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be charged if passengers book rail tickets through debit cards for a transaction up to 1 lakh. The passengers can avail this discount at both ticket counters as well as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The decision by Ministry of Railways will make railway tickets cheaper for passengers.

ALSO READ: Punjab government decides to impose permanent ban on hookah bars

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App