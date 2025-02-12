Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
IRCTC Share Price Slips 4%, Hits 52-Week Low Despite Healthy Q3 Results

IRCTC saw a 14% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 341 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 200 crore in Q3FY24. On a sequential basis, profit rose by 11% from Rs 308 crore in Q2FY25.

IRCTC Share Price Slips 4%, Hits 52-Week Low Despite Healthy Q3 Results

IRCTC Q3


The share price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a leading ticketing platform, declined by 3.92% to reach a new 52-week low of Rs 721.75 per share on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. This drop occurred despite the company reporting healthy financial results for Q3FY25.

IRCTC saw a 14% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 341 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 200 crore in Q3FY24. On a sequential basis, profit rose by 11% from Rs 308 crore in Q2FY25.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,225 crore, marking a 10% year-on-year growth from Rs 1,115 crore, with a 15% sequential rise from Rs 1,064 crore in Q2FY25.

However, total expenses in Q3FY25 increased by 11% to Rs 825 crore, compared to Rs 740 crore in Q3FY24. Despite a 5.7% year-on-year growth in EBITDA to Rs 417 crore, the EBITDA margin contracted by 130 basis points to 34% from 35.3% in Q3FY24.

Additionally, IRCTC announced a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, with February 20 set as the record date for the dividend payment for FY25.

Segment Performance: Strong Growth in Tourism

In Q3FY25, IRCTC reported revenue of Rs 1,229 crore from its various business segments, reflecting a 9% year-on-year increase. The tourism segment showed the most significant growth, rising by 16.06% to Rs 224 crore, while the catering segment generated Rs 555 crore, up 9.25% from the previous year. The Rail Neer segment achieved a 14.76% growth to Rs 96.4 crore, and revenue from internet ticketing grew by 5.67% to Rs 354 crore.

As of 10:41 AM, IRCTC’s share price was trading 2.10% lower at Rs 735.45 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.78% at 75,696.84.

The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at Rs 58,348 crore, according to BSE, and the company is part of the BSE 200 index.

ALSO READBharti Airtel Q3 Results 2025: Net profit zooms 505% to Rs 14,781.2 cr

