IRCTC Unveils New Ticket Booking Website: Will It Make Tatkal Ticket Booking Smoother?

In good news for millions of train passengers across the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the beta version of its revamped ticket booking website. The new website will be faster, cleaner and less frustrating. The new portal, launched on July 15, aims to address some of the most significant issues users have faced for years, particularly when booking Tatkal tickets in a hurry.

The Railways states that the new platform has been designed to address these issues, especially if you have ever experienced the IRCTC website freezing when you were about to make a payment or lost a confirmed Tatkal ticket due to multiple CAPTCHAs and slow page loading.

This is still a beta (trial) version but passengers can already use it and provide feedback before the final version launches in the coming weeks.

Why Das IRCTC Launched A New Website?

IRCTC’s ticket booking portal is one of the busiest online portals in the country. Since its launch in 2002, it has been the most popular method for Indians to book railway tickets online.

The platform now takes around 14.5 lakh train ticket bookings every day. During Tatkal booking hours, lakhs of users simultaneously log in, putting a lot of pressure on the system.

Passengers often complain about:

Pages are slow to load

Site crashes during peak hours

Payment mistakes

Session time outs

Frequent CAPTCHAS

Confirmed Tatkal tickets not available, although seats are shown as available

IRCTC has re-designed the platform with a simpler interface and faster booking flow to improve the overall booking experience.

What’s New on the New IRCTC Website?

The beta version includes some real-world enhancements aimed at reducing the time it takes to book and making the process easier for regular users.

1. Quick Ticket Booking

The speed is the biggest upgrade.

The old site was capable of handling close to 32,000 ticket bookings per minute but there were still delays when demand was high.

The new website cuts the number of steps to make a booking. And with fewer clicks and a simpler checkout, passengers can book faster – a critical advantage when booking Tatkal tickets, where every second can make or break a confirmed ticket.

2. Fewer CAPTCHAs & Pop-ups

The old booking process was frustrating for many passengers, with the repeated CAPTCHAs and pop-ups and flashing graphics that were unnecessary.

The new portal eliminates many of these disruptions.

This allows users to complete the booking process with fewer distractions than repeatedly being asked to verify that they are human, making the overall experience smoother.

This can really help cut down on delays during busy booking periods.

3. Availability of All Class Seats on One Screen

In earlier times, you had to check availability class by class. If you wanted to see the availability for Sleeper, AC 3-tier and AC 2-tier, you had to click on each one of the travel classes individually. On the new website, you can now view the availability of seats for the travel class(es) available on a single screen. Passengers will be able to check all the options and compare them within moments – no refreshing, no searching over and over again, thus saving your precious time.

4. Passenger Information Saved

Regular train travellers usually fill in the same passenger details every time they book tickets.

With the new IRCTC website, passengers can save details securely so that they don’t have to type names, ages and other details for each booking.

For families and regular commuters, this feature can save a lot of time on repeat bookings.

How Can You Access New Website?

Passengers have two options for trying the beta version:

One can also go directly to the new booking portal at https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/ or log on to the existing IRCTC homepage and click on the link to the beta version shown there.

Since this is still a trial version, IRCTC encourages users to explore the platform and share feedback on their experience.

Why Is It Named a Beta Version?

A beta is basically a public test drive.

Rather than releasing the final product right away, developers let users test the product in real-world conditions, find bugs and suggest improvements.

The feedback received during this phase will help improve the website before its full roll-out, said the Ministry of Railways.

Railway officials were not the only ones who came up with the redesign, interestingly. Students were involved in the design process through their feedback on the look and feel of the website. Based on feedback received, the new website is ready for trial, PIB said in a statement.

Students of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, gave the recommendations during discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

More Features Coming

The current site is simply the first step in a much larger upgrade.

IRCTC has already confirmed a host of other features that will launch with the full version.

Preferred Berth Selection

Passengers will be able to choose the berth of their choice at the time of booking (if available). Lower berths and upper berths and side berths will benefit from easier booking by passengers who desire the same, e.g., families and senior citizens.

Support for 22 Indian Languages

The next version will support all the 22 scheduled Indian languages as well.

This will make online railway ticket booking more passenger-friendly for people across states who are at ease in regional languages.

There’s also an even bigger upgrade underway

The website redesign is part of a wider revamp of railway technology.

Simultaneously, Indian Railways is currently working on modernising its decades-old Passenger Reservation System (PRS), which is the backend engine that powers ticket booking across IRCTC and several other railway booking platforms.

Railways says, “In parallel, we are revamping the decades old Passenger Reservation engine that powers the various train booking apps. This required extensive work, because the system had to be operated throughout this journey of upgradation. We will launch the new Passenger Reservation engine also very soon.”

This new reservation engine would be integrated in the next few weeks, after which the fully functional IRCTC portal would be available.

What Does This Mean for Passengers?

For most passengers, the changes may appear small on their own, but taken together they could lead to a much smoother online train booking experience.

A faster checkout process, a lower number of CAPTCHAs, seat availability across all classes on a single screen and stored passenger information can reduce the time taken to complete a booking – especially during Tatkal hours when the demand is at its peak.

The beta version may still need further refinement based on feedback from users, but it is one of the biggest upgrades to IRCTC’s online booking experience in years.

If the upcoming Passenger Reservation System works as expected, along with the redesigned website, it could finally make railway ticket booking quicker, simpler and less stressful for millions of travellers across India.

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