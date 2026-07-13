Is 59% Of Large And Midcap Stocks Trading Below Their Highs A Buying Opportunity? Here’s What Data Says

As the Indian equity market is witnessing a steep correction, many investors are asking a question: Is the worst over, or is there more downside to come? Corporate India continues to show resilient earnings growth, even if sentiment remains muted.

An internal study by Abakkus Mutual Fund shows that almost 59% of stocks in the large- and mid-cap universe are trading at least 20% below their all-time highs. The fund house believes that the disconnect between earnings and share prices presents a potential opportunity for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

The finding is significant because many companies are underperforming. It touches more than 50% of the large- and mid-cap universe, which together account for almost 79% of India’s listed market capitalisation.

Earnings Rise, But Stock Prices Lag

One of the biggest takeaways from the study: the growing gap between company performance and stock market returns.

In the last two years large-cap and mid-cap companies have seen earnings growth of around 14% to 16% and their stock prices have only gone up 1% to 2% in the same period.

In simple terms, businesses have continued to earn higher profits but investors have not given them higher valuations in proportion. The correction has taken stock prices down, yet corporate fundamentals have been relatively resilient.

If the improvement in business performance continues, this divergence could lead to a “mean reversion” in time, where stock prices gradually move higher to reflect underlying earnings growth, Abakkus Mutual Fund said.

Why Are Shares Still Trading Under All-Time Highs?

The answer is largely in the market correction we have seen over the last several months.

As the long rally pushed valuations to high levels, investors became nervous about global uncertainties and periods of volatility. This led to a correction in share prices across several sectors.

But earnings growth was not as much.

This has led to a softening in valuations, even as many companies continue to report strong profits, creating a disconnect between business performance and market prices.

The Abakkus study shows that large and mid-cap indices are trading below their historical average valuations, indicating that quality companies are available at more reasonable prices than at the market peak.

Why Invest in Large & Midcap Funds

Large- and mid-cap companies form the backbone of India’s equity market.

The category gives a broad measure of the market as a whole, together accounting for almost 79% of the country’s listed market value.

According to SEBI rules, large and mid-cap funds are required to invest at least 35% in large caps and mid-caps, ensuring that investors get exposure to both established market leaders and high-growth companies.

The study also finds that 103 companies or around 48% of the large-cap and mid-cap universe, have delivered more than a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last five years.

It implies that although the broader market may have had periods of volatility, certain companies have nevertheless been able to generate significant long-term wealth.

Abakkus: Market Is Turning More Earnings-Driven

Commenting on the findings, Vaibhav Chugh, CEO, Abakkus Mutual Fund, said, “Markets are increasingly rewarding businesses with strong fundamentals rather than broad market participation. Large & mid-cap funds offer investors the opportunity to combine the resilience of established market leaders with the growth potential of emerging companies. With valuations becoming more reasonable and earnings outlook improving, we believe the category offers an attractive avenue for long-term wealth creation through disciplined investing.”

The fund house says the market may be in a period where company earnings and business quality are more important than broad-based rallies, making stock selection more important.

Fund Performance Shows Stock Selection Still Matters

The recent performance of mutual funds also indicates that not all schemes have fetched similar returns, despite operating in the same category.

In mid-cap funds, the Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund topped the list with a one-month return of 6.49%. It was followed by TRUSTMF Mid Cap Fund (5.73%) and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund (5.71%).

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund returns 22.94% in the past five years, Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 21.60% and HDFC Mid Cap Fund 20.56%. The HSBC Midcap Fund has given a good return of 26.56% over the last three years.

The large-cap group also had good long-term numbers even with the recent volatility. Funds like Nippon India Large Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund, HDFC Large Cap Fund and Invesco India Large Cap Fund have given double-digit returns for three-year and five-year periods, showing the advantages of staying invested across market cycles.

Should Investors Buy?

This correction has definitely made valuations more attractive in a large part of the market. But experts say investors shouldn’t view every correction as a buy signal.

Investors could find value in steadily increasing their exposure via a disciplined investment process that stays diversified and invests in quality companies with strong fundamentals, instead of attempting to time short-term market movements.

While there is no guarantee that a market correction will translate into gains in the future, the combination of solid earnings growth, lower valuations and better corporate fundamentals suggests that this phase may offer a valuable opportunity for long-term investors who are patient and who focus on quality rather than on short-term price changes.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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